Zambia confirms 3rd COVID-19

“In Zambia one new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by our laboratory, bringing our total of confirmed cases to three (3).

The latest case is a Lusaka-based Zambian national, who returned from Pakistan on 18th March, 2020. He is currently stable and all contacts being traced.

The first two confirmed COVID-19 cases also remain stable.”

- Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.