Effective Technology for Working Remotely and Expert Advice Announced by ITsavvy

ITsavvy remains fully operational during the COVID-19 situation; recommending sensible workforce technology for maximizing productivity while working off site.

Our goal is always to protect employees, maintain the services we provide to clients and provide helpful advice.” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., remains fully operational during the COVID-19 situation and is recommending sensible workforce technology for maximizing productivity while working off site. Although some states have stay at home orders, ITsavvy is considered an essential business and will not be affected.

ITsavvy is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is prepared for possible COVID-19 scenarios--avoiding any service disruption to clients. The company has implemented its business continuity plan which includes work-from-home policies to help ensure both employ-ees and clients are protected.

Key support information includes:

• Managed and Cloud Services: For clients on savvyGuard, savvyPrint, and savvyCloud infrastructure and managed services support, the company does not expect any disruption in service. ITsavvy will be open and will continue operational functions for proactive management, monitoring and issue remediation 24 x 7 x 365.

• Hosted and Data Center Services: For hosted services offered through the company’s data center facilities, ITsavvy is fully prepared and continuing to take all necessary steps to ensure there are no service interruptions to any clients.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “We have always had a comprehensive crisis readiness plan in place that accommodates situations such as this. Our goal is always to protect employees, maintain the services we provide to clients and provide helpful advice.”

Even companies that have neither a work-from-home program in place nor the technolo-gy to support it, can get up to speed cost-effectively and efficiently with the right technology. For example, Cisco is offering:

• For non-Web-Ex clients, a free 90-day trial

• For Enterprise Agreement and Active User subscriptions, a 90-day grace for annual true forward calculations

• For Named User subscriptions, clients can expand their license count by 20% for a 90-day period

Microsoft Teams brings together the best of Office 365 for video conferencing, chatting, meeting, sharing files, and working together with business apps. Key benefits include: online file storage, document sharing, co-authoring, chat, teams meetings and integration with third-party apps. ITsavvy can also identify compatible headsets and offers a free trial of Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft 365-powered Surface devices significantly increase remote productivity. Busi-nesses can secure remote employees’ devices from any location, with security built into every layer of Surface, from hardware to firmware to the operating system and cloud management tools. Devices can be deployed directly to remote users, reducing IT complexity and eliminating corporate re-imaging with every Surface built for Windows AutoPilot.

Additional information on remote work solutions is available at: https://www.itsavvy.com/remote-workforce-technology/. Find more information on ITsavvy’s COVID-19 readiness at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvys-covid-19-readiness/.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and im-plementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/effective-technology-for-working-remotely-and-expert-advice-announced-by-itsavvy/





