BookDirect Now and Stay Later Discounts - Early Bird B&B Travel Planning Amidst COVID19

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO , UNITED STATES, March 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Holden House, the early bird will catch the future stay discount. This Victorian bed and breakfast focuses on making guests happy as an important part of their inn family where enjoyment, guest safety and comfort is of the utmost importance. Around the nation, and the world, travelers received surprising and recent health and travel news with the impact of COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus. As a result, Holden House has responded with travel flexibility of existing reservations and ensuring that future guests are rewarded for travel and accommodation patience.

With the current health situation in mind and to accommodate future travel plans, Holden House announced an "Early Bird 10% Discount Book Now For Later" offer to assist travelers in pre-booking and planning their vacations. Holden House innkeepers see it as a way for future travelers to avoid cabin-fever and help them look forward to an upcoming getaway amidst the current "social distancing" restrictions across the nation.

"We hope that future guests will be able to dream-ahead when they look forward to staying at our beautiful boutique-style inn, exploring Colorado outdoor adventures, local activities, shopping, dining and more", says Holden House innkeeper-owner, Welling Clark.

Guests at Holden House who book through April 2020 will receive a 10% discount on their advance lodging reservation valid for anytime during 2020. The best part is that there is no need to delay making a reservation when you #BookDirect and apply the 10% discount. In order to receive the #BookDirect discount, guests must book through the official www.HoldenHouse.com website or call the inn at 719-471-3980. Guests who book through third party booking sites are not eligible for the 10% discount #BookDirect offer.

As a AAA Diamond “Inspected” property, Holden House continues to receive excellent ratings, including an award for “Housekeeping Excellence” and 5 out of 5 stars from TripAdvisor. Another plus is that at Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, the innkeeping staff boasts over 150+ years of combined experience in the hospitality industry with an average on-the-job experience of 25+ years each. What also sets the inn apart from other properties is that Holden House first opened its doors in 1986 and is still under the same ownership today of Sallie and Welling Clark, ensuring staying power and meticulous attention to detail.

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn features six guest suites, each with a private bath in three side-by-side Victorian homes. Full gourmet breakfast is included in the rate with an optional breakfast ensuite "Romance Package" for an additional fee. The inn is located in near the historic districts of Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs and only one mile from downtown Colorado Springs, nestled on a quiet residential tree-lined street. Off-street parking, Free WiFi and up-to-date amenities provide a comfortable environment for relaxation. Old-fashioned porch swings and rocking chairs line the Victorian wrap-around verandah with views of the inn's welcoming Shakespeare garden. Afternoon wine, beverages and snacks, 24 hour coffee/tea and fresh home baked cookies are also included.

To make a reservation, visit www.HoldenHouse.com and click on make reservation/check availability. After selecting your room, you will be able to add and apply the "Early Bird 10% Discount Book Now For Later" discount package. You can also call an innkeeper direct at 719-471-3980 to make a reservation or receive more information. Holden House also offers additional add-on packages and a gift shop with options to purchase signature spa robes, embossed wine glasses, personalize teddy bears, and more to be delivered to your room when you arrive.

