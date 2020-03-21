GameStop Provides US Store Operations and Customer Service Update

Effective March 22, 2020 – GameStop will close customer access to U.S. storefronts and will process orders on a digital only basis, moving to curbside pick-up at stores and eCommerce delivery only



Company to pay employees whose hours have been eliminated for an additional 2 weeks, and will reimburse one full month of employee benefit contributions

/EIN News/ -- GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), today provided an update related to its United States store operations and customer service related to COVID-19.

Effective Sunday March 22, 2020, for all locations not already closed in accordance with state and local orders, GameStop will temporarily stop customer access to storefronts, processing orders on a digital only basis, moving to curbside pick-up at stores and eCommerce delivery only. This will allow the Company to continue to serve customers who have purchased online at GameStop.com and the GameStop app and have requested a product pick-up at their local store.

George Sherman, GameStop’s Chief Executive Officer said, “This is an unprecedented time and each day brings new information about the COVID-19 pandemic. Our priority has been and continues to be on the well-being of our employees, customers and business partners. We have been steadfast in our adherence to CDC-guided safety and local government orders for retailers in each of our communities. As millions of Americans look to GameStop to adjust to their new normal of increased time at home, for work, learning and play, we have implemented practices to help ensure the safety and health of our employees, customers and partners. We believe it is prudent to institute further safety protocols while meeting this increased demand through curbside pick-up. As such, stores that remain in operation will provide only pick-up at the door or delivery to home activities to further protect our employees and customers.”

The Company will continue to offer its products online at GameStop.com and on the GameStop app for customers to have their products shipped directly to their homes.

All U.S. GameStop employees have been ensured that they do not have to work if they are not comfortable and should stay home if they feel sick. Additionally, the Company has announced it will pay all U.S. employees whose hours have been eliminated an additional two weeks at their regular pay rate based on the average hours worked in the last 10 weeks. In addition, the Company will reimburse all benefit eligible U.S. employees, one month of the employee portion of benefit expenses.



The Company noted that it will provide more detail about its operations when it reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results on March 26, 2020.

