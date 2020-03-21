CORONAVIRUS (COVID19) 21 MARCH 2020 – EMERGENCY ORDERS AMENDMENT

SAMOA, March 21 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); Amendments to the Coronavirus (COVID19) State of Emergency Orders have been approved and signed into law this evening by his Highness the Head of State, Afioga Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aletoa Sualauvii II.

The new amendments include suspending flights between Samoa and Australia, until further notice.

Subsequently both Samoa Airways and Air New Zealand flights between Faleolo and Auckland will be once a week for both carriers as well, until further notice.

Meanwhile the following flights remain suspended between: (a) Samoa and Tonga; (b) Samoa and Fiji; (c) Samoa and American Samoa.

The no public gatherings of any sort which include but are not limited to: (a) Church gatherings; (b) Sports events; (c) Entertainment gatherings is still in effect.

And all nightclubs, bars, theaters, bars attached to restaurants or hotels, or any other public place people accustom for social gatherings are to be closed.

This Order commences at 12.00am on 22nd March 2020. Approved by the Head of State of the Independent State of Samoa, in consultation with Cabinet under FK (20) Faapitoa 8, and pursuant to Article 106 of the Constitution, the following are the new amended Orders

1. National fasting and prayer: A national period of fasting and prayer is to be observed by every family in Samoa from Sunday 22 March 2020 until Saturday 29 March 2020 from 6.00am – 12.00pm daily.

2. International travel: (2) All international travelers, travelling to Samoa are prohibited from entering Samoa unless: (a) the traveler is a returning citizen or resident of Samoa; and (b) that returning resident or citizen has undergone a COVID-19 test 5 days before entering Samoa. (3) There shall be only 1 flight between Samoa and New Zealand, for each carrier. (4) The following flights are suspended until further notice – between: (a) Australia (b) Samoa and Tonga; (c) Samoa and Fiji; (d) Samoa and American Samoa. (5) All travel plans for overseas countries under the seasonal worker schemes (which includes RSE, SWP, PLS) is hereby stopped until further notice. (6) All travel plans for overseas countries for scholarship purposes are hereby stopped until further notice.

3. Public gatherings: (1) There shall be no public gathering of more than 5 people at any public place. (2) There shall be no public gatherings of any sort which include but are not limited to: (d) Church gatherings; (e) Sports events; (f) Entertainment gatherings. (3) All nightclubs, bars, theatres, bars attached to restaurants or hotels, or any other public place people accustom for social gatherings are to be closed. (4) All people are prohibited from gathering at airports or wharves unless it is for permitted travel. (5) All owners of restaurants are: (a) prohibited from opening to customers for dining in; and (b) permitted to provide customers with food to take away, for consumption away from a public place (at home).

4. Public transport: ➡️Vehicles (1) The operation of public transport such as buses and vans that carry more than 5 people are prohibited. (2) Operators of public transport that carry 5 people or less are permitted to continue operation. ➡️Ferries (3) Travel between Upolu and Savaii by ferry operators is restricted to three days a week as follows: a. Sundays b. Wednesdays c. Fridays.

5. Markets: (1) The Savalalo, Fugalei, Salelologa, Vaitele markets, and all other flea markets or any market which the public have access to, are only permitted to open from 6.00am – 4.00pm after which a curfew will be in force from 4.00pm to 6.00am daily. (2) Every person is required to return home by 4.00pm and is not permitted to sleep overnight at any market.

6. Street vendors (1) There shall be no selling of any goods beside roads, street, culverts or footpaths. (2) Children selling goods in public is strictly prohibited.

7. Schools: (1) All schools are to close until further notice.

8. Access to Health Facilities: (1) All persons of the age of 60 and above are to remain at home and must not move out and about in public, unless he or she is seeking medical attention at any health facility. (2) All persons are prohibited from accessing any health facility unless he or she is seeking medical attention at any health facility. (3) A person that is admitted to the hospital may: a. only have one carer to tend to him or her; and b. only be visited by 2 people at any one time. (4) All patient care intended for travel overseas under the Samoa Medical Treatment Scheme are hereby suspended until further notice.

9. Restriction for Government services: (1) The Public Service Commission (“Commission”) is to determine conditions in which employees are to continue working under, with the objective of ensuring minimal spread of infection. (2) The Commission’s conditions shall apply to all Government Ministries and Public Bodies. (3) All Government trips overseas are hereby suspended until further notice.

10. Ministry of Health duties: The Ministry of Health shall ensure to implement awareness programmes for the prevention of the spread the Covid-19.

11. Samoa Police Service: The Samoa Police Service shall implement this Order.

12. Special Powers of Government Chief Executive Officers: All Chief Executive Officers of Government Ministries and Public Bodies are empowered to exercise their statutory functions, duties and powers provided under any legislation, or administrative functions for the implementation of the Sector Preparedness and Response Matrix Consolidated for Coronavirus Pandemic.

13. Financing: The financing of the implementation of this Order shall be funded by the appropriate budget approved by the Government.

14. The Emergency Order 1 issued on 20th March 2020 is revoked.