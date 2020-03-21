AGCO deemed ‘essential’ by the U.S. government and will remain open during COVID-19 outbreak

All manufacturing locations, assembly centers, corporate office, and distribution continue to operate as directed by U.S. Department of Homeland Security

/EIN News/ -- DULUTH, Ga., March 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGCO Corporation and its employees will continue to manufacture and distribute the equipment our farmers and ranchers need to continue feeding and supplying America. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has deemed agricultural and supporting infrastructure as “essential critical infrastructure” during the COVID-19 pandemic.



All manufacturing locations, assembly centers and distribution will remain open, and our corporate office employees will continue to work remotely, to meet the demands of our essential and hard-working growers and ranchers.

AGCO is closely monitoring and following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization to address the coronavirus outbreak, with the safety and well-being of our employees as our top priority. The company implemented international and domestic travel restrictions, drastically increased our sanitation efforts and implemented remote or staggered shifts to follow social-distancing recommendations.

“We are fortunate in that we can continue to support our customers during this critical time in the season. We will continue to make our employees safety and health a priority as we continue to supply our dealers and customers with the essential equipment to feed Americans,” says Robert B. Crain, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AGCO North America.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9 billion in 2019. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com . For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

