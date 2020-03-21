New Police commander bets on proximity policing

Lubango, ANGOLA, March 21 - The new provincial commander of the National Police in Huíla, commissioner Divaldo Martins, pointed to the reinforcement of proximity policing as the main priority of the corporation, to guarantee a more secure climate to the population. ,

Speaking to the press, on the sidelines of his presentation to members of the provincial government, he considered the involvement of the population to be essential for the corporation to improve the quality of its services.

He stressed, on the other hand, that the success of local government programs also depends on a good environment of public security and tranquility.

For his part, the Minister of the Interior, Eugénio Laborinho, asked the provincial governor for support so that the new staff of the corporation in the province are successful in their work activity.

The provincial governor of Huíla, Luís da Fonseca Nunes, assured that all support will be provided to the new provincial commander and delegate of the Interior, to satisfy the aspirations of the population in maintaining order and public tranquility.

Bié

The new provincial commander of the PN in Bié, commissioner Grabriel Diogo, assured that he will dedicate himself to combating the actions of vandalism of public property "carried out by people of bad behaviour in the region".

The also provincial delegate of the Interior in Bié was introduced to the local authorities by the Minister of the Interior, Eugénio Laborinho.

On the occasion, Eugénio César Laborinho praised the work carried out by the then commander, Commissioner António Vicente Gimbe, and asked the new head of the corporation in the province to reinforce the fight against crime in the region.

