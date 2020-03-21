President João Lourenço reaffirms cooperation with Namibia

Windhoek, ANGOLA, March 21 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Saturday, in Windhoek, expressed the wish of Angola to reinforce cooperation and friendship relations with Namibia, with a view to strengthening the existing ties between the two peoples and countries.,

João Lourenço was speaking at the inauguration of Hege Geingob for a second term in leadership of the Namibian State for another five years, on the day that the country marks 30 years of independence from the then South African Apartheid regime.

When taking the floor in the act, the Angolan statesman stated that during the liberation struggle Angolans and Namibians celebrated a pact of eternal blood, friendship, brotherhood and cooperation.

João Lourenço underlined that the independence achieved 30 years ago is the result of the armed struggle carried out with the sacrifice of many Namibians.

The President of the Republic stated that although the world faced a major threat from the new coronavirus (Covid - 19), he had to go to Namibia because it was a necessary and urgent mission.

The presidents of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, and Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, praised the gains of the common struggle against colonialism and for the dignification of the peoples of southern Africa.

They also expressed an interest in raising economic relations to the level of excellent political understandings.

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is due to return to Luanda yet today.

