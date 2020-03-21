Head of State leaves for Namibia

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 21 - The Angola Head of State, João Lourenço left Luanda this Saturday morning bound for Windhoek to attend the swearing in ceremony of the President of Namibia Hage Geingob, reelected last November for a five year term. ,

However, at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport João Lourenço received farewell greetings from the Vice president of the Republic Bornito de Sousa, the Government members and top officials of his office.

Angola and Namibia have diplomatic relations that covers in the embassy installations in both countries capital cities as well as the consulates.

Therefore, both States maintain cooperation agreements in various domains highlighting the agreement related to visa exemption and also in defense, security, industry, trade, energy and water.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.