Angola and Congo delimit maritime border in 2022

Cabinda, ANGOLA, March 21 - The Interministerial Commission for the Delimitation and Demarcation of the Maritime Border between Angola and Congo (Brazzaville) on Friday established the year 2022 for the definition of the maritime border between the two countries.,

The decision is the result of the 4th meeting of the said Commission, which met for three days in the Angolan city of Cabinda.

In the cross-border maritime zone between the two countries, Angola and Congo share the Lianzi oil field (Blocks 14, Angola and, High Seas - Congo Brazzaville).

Speaking to the press, the secretary-general of the Interministerial Commission, Domingos Moreira, said that details about the beginning, this year, of agreements regarding the delimitation of the common maritime border were agreed.

Along with this aspect, Domingos Moreira informed that the Commission also has on the table the resolution of the African Union (AU) that obliges African countries, with maritime borders, to define these limits in a climate of peace and security until the year 2022.

The Congolese delegation to the meeting, which also analyzed the definition of companies for carrying out seismic work, was chaired by the permanent secretary of the national border commission of the Republic of Congo Brazzaville, Jacques Essissongo.

The next meeting was scheduled for the month of August in the city of Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo,

