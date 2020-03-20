/EIN News/ -- Montrouge, France, March 20, 2020

DBV Technologies Announces Filing of 2019 Universal Registration Document and 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT) today announced the filing of its 2019 Universal Registration Document (URD) for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the French market authority “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) and the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

These documents can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.dbv-technologies.com. In addition, the Universal Registration Document is available on the AMF’s website at www.amf-france.org and the Form 20-F is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Printed copies of both documents are available, free of charge, at the Company’s headquarters and registered office located at 177-181 avenue Pierre Brossolette 92120 Montrouge, France.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical trial of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).





DBV Investor Relations Contact

Sara Blum Sherman

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

+1 212-271-0740

sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

DBV Media Contact

Joe Becker

VP, Global Corporate Communications

+1 646-650-3912

joseph.becker@dbv-technologies.com

