Jury Finds Wells Fargo Maliciously Discharged Bank Employee

Bank must compensate employee, pay punitive damages and is liable for legal fees

This verdict sends a powerful message to employers thinking they can terminate workers who must take medical leave for any reason, including coronavirus and its effect on employees.” — Victor L. George

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A federal jury has found Wells Fargo maliciously and illegally fireda bank employee in February 2015 over her medical disability, unanimously awarding PatriciaSamson $500,000 in punitive and compensatory damages.Victor L. George, who represents Samson, seeks an additional $2.3 million in attorney’s feesfrom Wells Fargo based on the plaintiff being the prevailing party in what may have been thefinal jury verdict in Southern California courts, and arguably courts around the United States, forthe foreseeable future.“We appreciate the jury’s dedication and thoughtful deliberation in providing justice for Patriciaas courtrooms and courthouses around them were literally shutting down because of thecoronavirus pandemic,” said George. “Justice delayed is justice denied. Access to justicecannot stop. Our jurors hung in there under extraordinary circumstances.”The jury found that Samson was a victim of disability-based discrimination when the bankeliminated her position two months after her return from medical leave for endometriosis.George presented evidence that management discussed her medical situation after she went onher leave and decided to displace her within a week after she went on leave. However, she wasnot told of her job termination until she returned from leave. After her leave began, evidenceshowed an email with the subject line “Samson Displacement Conversation” where hersupervisor told his boss he wanted to “run an idea by you re: Patricia Samson,” according tocourt records.Before being able to tell her story to a jury, Samson won at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court ofAppeals, which overturned the district court’s summary judgment against Samson. The lowercourt had dismissed her case entirely before being brought back to life by the appellate court. Inhis closing argument, George cited the biblical figure Samson (Patricia Samson became thewarrior Samson), and the story of David versus Goliath, to highlight her bravery in standing upto a “too big to fail” Wells Fargo. In contrast, the bank’s counsel, Sheppard Mullin, cross-examined Samson on the witness stand and called her a fraud and a liar.“I’m amazed at her ability to take on such a powerful force,” George said. “She remained in thiscase to empower other workers who are discriminated against.”George adds, “This verdict sends a powerful message to employers thinking they can terminateworkers who must take medical leave for any reason, including coronavirus and its effect onemployees and the repercussions to their families. You can’t fire them, and it’s highly likely ajury will say you are malicious if you do.”The case is Samson v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (16-4839-GW-AGRx, decided March 13, 2020).About the Law Offices of Victor L. GeorgeThe Law Offices of Victor L. George is a jury trial firm in the South Bay of Los Angelesexclusively representing plaintiffs in high-stakes employment and catastrophic injury litigationand jury trials. Founded in 1991, the Law Offices of Victor L. George has a long-tradition ofbeing one of the preeminent plaintiffs’-side trial firms in Southern California. Mr. George hasbeen nominated 11 of the past 15 years as Trial Lawyer of the Year for Los Angeles County andis a 2019 recipient of Loyola Law School’s Champions of Justice award. For more information,visit https://www.vgeorgelaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.