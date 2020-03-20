Chinese Ambassador H.E. Dr. Zhao Yanbo Meets with Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation

On 19th March 2020, Chinese Ambassador H.E. Dr. Zhao Yanbo met with Hon. Dr. Unity Dow, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation of Botswana, and briefed Dr. Dow on the latest progress China has made in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The two sides also exchanged views on China-Botswana prevention and control cooperation.

Ambassador Zhao said that with arduous efforts for over two months, the pandemic within China has been largely contained. On 18th March, the number of newly confirmed cases in Wuhan dropped to zero for the first time; in Hubei, there were no new domestic transmissions outside Wuhan for two weeks; and in other provinces, there were no new domestic transmissions for one week. At present, enterprises across China are resuming work and production and restrictions on people’s movement are being lifted. We have full confidence to complete the tasks of economic and social development this year. The pandemic will not change the positive momentum of China's economy.

Ambassador Zhao said that the COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly spread to multiple countries. While making all-out efforts to combat it at home, China is actively engaging in international cooperation and providing as much help as possible to African countries. On 18th March, China held an online video conference with the Africa CDC and 24 African countries including Botswana, and shared all we know about the pandemic with them. Chinese local governments, enterprises and civil institutions also made donations to African countries. Faced with increasing confirmed cases in Africa, China will make joint efforts with African countries to protect regional and global public health security.



