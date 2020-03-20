Radiology Consultant David Joslin of Greenwich Shares Tips For How to Succeed In Radiology in an Exclusive Interview

GREENWICH, NH, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Kent Joslin of Greenwich has put together multi-million dollar deals for prestigious healthcare companies in his many years in the business. Currently, a senior executive, David Joslin, has succeeded as a radiology consultant. With his team, David Joslin of Greenwich advises companies by identifying and solving issues that inhibit growth. Since there are many new trends in the radiology industry, David Kent Joslin likes to educate others on how to achieve success in radiology.Did you know you wanted to work in radiology?“I didn’t think I would be involved in radiology when I started in the industry. My career started in investment banking. As time went on, I worked on more healthcare investments, and I saw the potential in the radiology sector and partnered with a group of angel investors to make investments in the space,” said David Kent Joslin.Where did you go to school?“In 1993, I graduated from Duke University with a degree in political science and history. I worked in investment banking for a few years before I decided to go back to school and pursue my MBA. I obtained my MBA from Columbia Business School in New York in 2001,” explained David Joslin of Greenwich.Where has your career taken you?“Once I graduated from college, I received an offer to work in Mexico City. At the time, it was the best move for my career since it allowed me to get experience and make valuable business connections. All of the knowledge and connections I made in Mexico City helped me transition to my next opportunity in London. While in London, I worked as a financial analyst for an international investment banking firm. Also, while pursuing my MBA, I accepted an internship in Panama City, Panama,” David Joslin said.You mentioned you saw the many possibilities in the radiology industry, can you elaborate more on the topic?“As I mentioned, I saw great potential in radiology that hadn’t been explored yet. During my time working in investment banking, I worked on many healthcare investment transactions. I had the opportunity to serve as a co-founder and as a strategy and operations executive for InSight Radiology, a chain of outpatient radiology facilities in San Juan, Puerto Rico as well as CAD Sciences, a software medical device developer. Each of these experiences made me realize I could make an impact as a radiology consultant,” explained David Kent Joslin of Greenwich.As a board member of InSight Radiology Puerto Rico, you spend a lot of time there. What does Puerto Rico mean to you, and how can you encourage people to get involved?“Yes, Puerto Rico is very special to me, and it’s unfortunate what they have gone through. In the past few years, Not only did they get struck by hurricanes Irma and Maria, but they also recently suffered through a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Those who want to help can do so by sending cash donations. Donating Supplies to relief organizations is also a great place to start,” said David Kent Joslin.Do you do any nonprofit work?“Yes, I’ve collaborated with my local Habitat for Humanity Chapter in Sarasota. In the fall of 2019, we were able to build a home for a woman named Collette. In the future, I hope to collaborate with them again,” David Joslin of Greenwich explained.David Joslin lives in Sarasota with his family, where he enjoys cycling and playing golf.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.