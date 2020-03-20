AllSurplus Marketplace Hosts Firetrucks and Other Transportation Assets for Sale in Online Auction

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllSurplus , the newest marketplace from Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), is pleased to highlight it currently has ten firetrucks for sale on behalf of government agencies across the United States. Bidding on these items is currently open with closing dates through April 1, 2020 at www.AllSurplus.com .



AllSurplus currently features nearly 5,000 assets for sale, including over 600 transportation assets, and leverages Liquidity Services’ 20 years of experience selling over 5.7 million government assets generating $3.6 billion in gross proceeds for sellers.

“We serve over 14,000 government agencies to enable the sale of their surplus items, idle equipment and confiscated assets,” said Bill Angrick, chief executive officer for Liquidity Services. “The sale of firetrucks and other emergency equipment enables other agencies and volunteer fire departments to purchase equipment in a safe and efficient manner for less than the cost of buying new.”

Featured Assets Include:

Interested buyers can view the items through the www.AllSurplus.com marketplace by selecting Transportation from the Shop By Category list and the Specialized Vehicles/Firetrucks subcategory.

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services’ newest online marketplace for business surplus, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell transportation and heavy equipment assets as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by the most experienced and trusted company in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services, which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.6 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to the surplus assets across Liquidity Services network of marketplaces, all in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .

Contact:

Liquidity Services

Julie Davis

202.558.6234

julie.davis@liquidityservices.com



