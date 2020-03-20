Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Honors Women’s History Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody issued the following statement in recognition of March being Women’s History Month:

“Women’s History Month is a time to honor all the trailblazing women who came before us. From Susan B. Anthony to the first female Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, I am grateful for the contribution of courageous American women who took risks and forged paths for generations of girls and women to follow.

“This year, we also celebrate the 100 th anniversary of the ratification of the 19 th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that ensured women the right to vote. Generations of women worked towards enfranchisement, and without their efforts our democratic-republic governance system would look much different. These brave women dreamed of going to the polls, and their lasting legacy has afforded us the opportunity to reach higher thresholds.

“I’m grateful for President Donald J. Trump’s leadership in appointing 63 women to judicial benches. Our legal system benefits from having a diverse pool of qualified, sharp judicial minds. The success of women like Susan B. Anthony, Mary McLeod Bethune, Amelia Earhart, Sandra Day O’Connor and Katherine Johnson shows all of us the power of hard work, determination and perseverance.