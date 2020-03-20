Health Alert – U.S. Embassy N’Djamena, Chad

Location: Chad

Event: Chadian authorities have reported a case of COVID-19 in Chad.

The N’Djamena International Airport has closed to all passenger flights.

Effective March 23, 2020, U.S. Embassy N’Djamena has suspended routine consular services. For emergency American Citizens Services, including emergency passports, please email NdjamenaACS@state.gov.

The Department of State has issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 Global COVID-19 Outbreak Notice.

The Ministry of Public Health has a hotline “green” number 1313 for inquiries about the COVID-19 virus. The call is free and available 24/7. This is a key channel for public health specialists to reach you and to receive information.

The U.S. Embassy does not provide medical services to U.S. citizens.

Actions to Take:

Assistance:



