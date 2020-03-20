Christopher David Muggler’s Advice for a Successful Lent

INDIAN TRAIL, NC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since the dawn of mankind, people the world over have celebrated spring, a season of rebirth and renewal. For Christians, the season is even more meaningful as it is the time of Jesus’ death and resurrection. In the 40 days before the holiest holiday Easter Sunday, many Christians participate in Lent. While different sects and individuals have particular Lent traditions, the period typically involves penitence, prayer, and fasting or abstaining. Christopher David Muggler , a devoted man of God, is here to offer a few tips to make the most of Lent.First, Chris Muggler advises praying daily. As Martin Luther said, “To be a Christian without prayer is no more possible than to be alive without breathing.” Prayer can be healing and help you find the answers to life’s challenging questions. It is also an opportune time to express your love and gratitude to God for giving His only son to save us. Christopher Muggler says Lent can also be a time of reconciliation. Giving something up is a key factor of Lent, often achieved by fasting. However, Chris Muggler says you can also let go of negative things, such as resentment or bitterness you may feel toward another person, your past, or even yourself. Bitterness and resentment serve no one; these negative emotions only stand in the way of your growth and forward motion. Importantly, remember one of Jesus’ most crucial tenets was to forgive.Next, Chris David Muggler says Lent would not be complete without penance. As Jesus said, “Unless you do penance you will perish.” As Jesus died to absolve mankind of original sin, it is your responsibility to do penance for your wrongdoing. Everyone makes mistakes, Chris Muggler says. God does not expect perfection but asks that all of His children do all they can do be the best version of themselves. Repent for the mistakes you have made and consider how you can improve. At the same time, Chris Muggler says to give up something you love during the Lent period. Whether you fast during daylight hours or give up something like TV or Internet usage, denying yourself this pleasure can help open your mind and heart to receive God more fully.Finally, Christopher Muggler says Lent is a time of almsgiving. While you are giving up something for yourself, you can do more for others. Chris Muggler suggests volunteering, either solo or with your family or church group. Many community organizations, including soup kitchens, shelters, and hospitals, regularly need volunteers. Not only is volunteering a great way to observe Lent and be more Christlike, but it is also an excellent way to learn to appreciate more the good fortune you have. Chris Muggler suggests in addition to volunteering, pair your giving with spring cleaning. Give away gently used clothing, furniture, and other goods you don’t need to people who can use these items.



