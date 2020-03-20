AllSurplus Marketplace Hosts Expansive List of Construction Equipment Up For Bid in Online Auction

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, is pleased to highlight its current auctions of construction machinery and accessories through its newest online auction marketplace, www.AllSurplus.com . Nearly 50 assets are currently open for bidding from leading manufacturers including dozers, excavators, backhoes, loaders, trenchers, skid steers and buckets. Detailed asset descriptions, photographs and inspection reports are available through the listing pages for each asset.



AllSurplus currently features nearly 5,000 assets for sale and leverages Liquidity Services’ 20 years of experience selling over $1.5 billion of heavy equipment assets in over 100 categories.

“In the competitive construction business every dollar is significant. In order to flourish and maximize income, companies need to increase productivity and reduce costs. Purchasing used construction equipment can be a smart business move, that ensures both,” said Michael Smith, senior director of heavy equipment sales for Liquidity Services. “By investing in these quality units, a company can increase their ROI by lowering their upfront cost, avoiding the initial depreciation and lowering insurance costs.”

Featured assets include:

Interested buyers can view the items through the www.AllSurplus.com marketplace by selecting Construction, Mining and Farming from the Shop By Category list and the Equipment, Heavy subcategory. For further questions, please contact Michael Smith and Cody Jones at heavy.equipment@liquidityservices.com or 832-622-0133.

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services’ newest online marketplace for business surplus, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell heavy equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by the most experienced and trusted company in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services, which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.6 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to the surplus assets across Liquidity Services network of marketplaces, all in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .

Contact:

Liquidity Services

Julie Davis

202.558.6234

julie.davis@liquidityservices.com



