SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GCAP MINI, MEET, and CBB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by INTL FCStone Inc. ("INTL"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GCAP shareholders will receive a mere $6.00 per share in cash for each share of GCAP common stock that they own.

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI)

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by WillScot Corporation ("WSC") (NASDAQ: WSC). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MINI shareholders will receive 2.4050 shares of WSC for each share of MINI they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $19.00 based on WSC's March 18, 2020 closing price of $7.90.

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET)

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by NuCom Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MEET shareholders will receive $6.30 in cash for each share of MEET common stock that they own.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB)

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CBB shareholders will receive $15.50 in cash for each share of CBB common stock that they own.



