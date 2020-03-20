El Pollo Loco Expands CalFresh Program with Improved Accessibility to Food for Californians

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced its increased commitment to the communities it serves by expanding its participation in the CalFresh food assistance program to make it easier for eligible customers to access food to take care of themselves and their families.



In light of recent world events, El Pollo Loco is growing the number of participating restaurant locations from 83 to 105 in the Los Angeles and Orange County area to provide better availability to nourishing food for CalFresh recipients.

“Our customers are our family and during this hard time we are here to support those who are being impacted the hardest by improving access to food,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “We are a lifeline for the communities we serve, and we have extended it to reach more people.”

Customers can order through El Pollo Loco’s Drive-Thrus or place orders for take-out, as well as place orders for pick-up on elpolloloco.com or the Company’s mobile app.

For more information, please visit www.elpolloloco.com/calfresh

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com .

