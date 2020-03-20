H2O Innovation Maintains the Manufacturing and Production of its Specialty Products in California and its Operation and Maintenance Activities According to the CISA of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) wishes to reassure its customers and investors by confirming the continuity of the manufacturing and production of its specialty chemicals (PWT) in Vista, California, despite the State containment imposed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The official document, issued yesterday, of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), states that all services offered by the Corporation are of essential nature, and must therefore continue. It also includes operation and maintenance (O&M) services for H 2 O Innovation’s 200 water and wastewater treatment plants.



“Our teams have already implemented preventive measures in our manufacturing plants, both those where we produce and those where we operate, with regard to shift changes in order to respect social distancing as well as disinfection standards. Having already faced crisis situations in the past, especially with Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, our O&M teams from the South, including Texas, Mississippi and Georgia, have experience in these difficult times. H 2 O Innovation is doing everything in its power to ensure the sustainability of its operations and the safety of its employees”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water & wastewater projects, and aftermarket services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Source:

H 2 O Innovation Inc.

www.h2oinnovation.com



Contact:

Marc Blanchet

+1 418-688-0170

marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.