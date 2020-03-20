Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Expansion of Its Online Tournament Offerings as a Result of COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), an established brand within the esports industry, owner and manager of multiple esports teams, including Flamengo Esports, an operator of Esports Gaming Centers, and online tournaments, announced today that it is expanding the number of online esports tournaments it began conducting in February, as a result of increased demand for online gaming resulting from “stay at home” orders.



Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, commented, “Simplicity Esports continues to offer multiple play-at-home online Fortnite® tournaments monthly, but will now be hosting online tournaments in League of Legends®, Rocket League®, Super Smash Brothers®, as well as an Overwatch® Community Charity tournament with the prize pool being donated to the Coronavirus Relief Fund via GlobalGiving. We will be holding multiple online tournaments per week as the demand for online gaming opportunities has increased significantly due to social distancing considerations. We see this as a great opportunity to continue engaging with and growing our customer base. The tournaments will be streamed on our Twitch channel. Our schedule of tournaments and registration details can be found at SimplicityEvents.gg”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Smite®, and various EA Sports® titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

Apex Legends®, PUBG®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Smite® and EA Sports® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2019, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin

President

Roman@SimplicityEsports.com

561-819-8586



