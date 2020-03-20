Smart Transformer Market to Reach USD 5.04 Billion by 2026: Rising Emphasis on Alternate Energy Production Globally will Boost Market, Predicts Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Smart Transformer Market Research Report are SPX Transformer Solutions Inc. (US), CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (India), Ormazabal (Spain), Powerstar (England), GE Power (U.S), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Triad Magnetics (California), Siemens (Germany), Alstom (France), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart transformer market size is expected to reach USD 5.04 billion by 2026 on account of the increasing demand for smooth power supply and the rise in focus on producing alternate energy worldwide. Smart transformers provide the necessary amount of power via the voltage optimization process and give instant response to any fluctuations in the power grid to maintain the smooth functioning of the power grid. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, “ Smart Transformer Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Power, Distribution, Specialty, and Instrument), By Application (Smart Grid, Traction Locomotive, Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market size was USD 1.72 billion in 2018 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 14.5% within 2019 to 2026.

Highlights of the Report

The report on the smart transformer market offers a comprehensive overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories. These include growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Apart from this, the report also throws light on recent developments, current smart transformer market trends, and other interesting insights related to the market. The report also provides detailed segmentation of the market based on type, application, and regions and the competitive landscape. It also lists the names of key players operating in the market and discusses the major strategies adopted by them to maintain a strong foothold in the market.



To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/smart-transformers-market-101199





Market Drivers



Increasing Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Add Impetus to Market

The advent of digitalization in power utilities is a significant factor in promoting the smart transformer market growth. Besides this, the rise in emphasis on alternate energy production worldwide and smart transformers in power systems will also aid in the expansion of the market. Additionally, governments of various nations are investing huge sums into energy systems and smart grids, and this will also bode well for the market.

However, factors such as high initial cost of installing electrical transformers, lack of data for successful planning may restrict the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the rise in the popularity of the electric vehicle market and increasing demand for allied infrastructure will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Geographical Segmentation:



Europe and North America will Witness Significant Growth Owing to Increasing Investments in Existing Grid Infrastructures

Region-wise, the global smart transformer market is categorized into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each of these nations is further classified into countries. Among these, Asia Pacific earned $0.71 billion in 2018. This is attributable to the rise in smart grid projects in the region. Most of the nations in this region are emphasizing on investing in smart grid projects and improving the grid stability in such projects. As per the World Energy Scenario 2019, China invested USD 500 billion on the smart grid and renewable energy projects. Such projects, supported by massive investments and government initiatives, are likely to help this region grow remarkably in the forecast period as well.

On the other side, North America and Europe will earn significant smart transformer market shares on account of the rise in investments from utilities for up-gradation of the existing grid infrastructures, coupled with the increase of digitalization in the power industry. European nations are emphasizing on the expansion, refurbishment, and replacement of the aging grid infrastructures and are thus investing enormous sums for the same. Such active participation in upgrading existing grids will help these markets grow promisingly in the coming years.



Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-transformers-market-101199





Competitive Landscape:



Key Players Focusing on Heavy Investments in Power Projects

Major vendors are focusing on adopting various strategies to strengthen their product portfolio and attract high smart transformer market revenue in the forecast period. These strategies include merger and acquisition, contracts and agreements, investments in product development, the launch of new products, and other collaborative efforts.

List of Major Smart Transformer Market Manufacturers are:

SPX Transformer Solutions Inc. (US)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (India)

Ormazabal (Spain)

Powerstar (England)

GE Power (U.S)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Triad Magnetics (California)

Siemens (Germany)

Alstom (France)

ABB (Switzerland)

Eaton (Ireland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Significant Industry Developments of Smart Transformers Market Include:

April 2018 – Hyundai Power Transformers USA, Inc. invested USD 33 million in Alabama, the US, to increase its production capacity of power transformers by more than 60%. The company strongly believes this investment will help to strengthen the position of the company in the coming years.

November 2018 – The world’s first dry-type (oil-free) transformer with the coil and the core can be cooled by air was launched by ABB. Non-flammable solid insulation material and air can be utilized for offshore applications.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-transformers-market-101199





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Smart Transformer Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Power Distribution Specialty Instrument Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Smart Grid Traction Locomotive Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued..!!!



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-transformers-market-101199





(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Energy & Power Industry)



Browse Related Reports:

Transformer Service Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Testing & Monitoring, Maintenance, Others), By Application (Distribution Transformers, Power Transformers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Transformer Monitoring System Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Hardware, Software) By Service (Oil/Gas Monitoring, Bushing Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Partial Discharge Monitoring), By Application (Distribution Transformers, Power Transformers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Dry Transformer Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Cast Resin, Vacuum Pressure Impregnated), By Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), By Voltage (Low, Medium), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Instrument Transformer Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Current Transformer, Potential Transformer, Combined Transformer), By Installation (Outdoor, Indoor), By Power Rating (Less than 250kV, 250kV to 500kV, Above 500kV), By Cooling (Dry Type, Oil Immersed), By Phase (Single, Three), By End-Users (Residential & Commercial, Industrial, Utility) and Geography Forecast till 2026



Oil filled Transformers Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (DistributionTransformers, Power Transformers, Instrument Transformers, Others), By Application (Residential & Commercial, Industrial, Utility), By Installation (Outdoor, Indoor), By Phase (Single,Three), and Geography Forecast till 2026



Pad-Mounted Transformer Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), By Rated Power (Up to 1mVA, Above 1mVA), By Insulation (Dry Type, Oil Immersed), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Distribution Transformer Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Mounting Location (Pole, Pad, Underground Vault), By Phase (Single-phase, Three-phase), By Insulation (Dry, Oil Immersed), By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Amorphous Core Transformers Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Dry-Type Transformer, Oil Immersed Transformer), By Application (Utility, Factory, Commercial & Residential Buildings, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026



Industrial Control Transformers Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Phase (Single, Three), By Power Rating (25-500 VA, 500-1000 VA, 1000-1500 VA, >1500 VA), By End-User (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Metal & Mining) and Geography Forecast till 2026



High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Capacitive Voltage Transformer, Potential Transformer), By Voltage (35-400kv, 401-800kv, More Than 800kv), By Current (Alternating Current, Direct Current), By Application (Power Generation, Power Transmission, Industrial), And Geography Forecast Till 2026



Electric Motor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Motor Type (AC Motors, DC Motors, Hermetic Motors), By Power Output (Fractional Horsepower (Up to 1HP), Integral Horsepower (Above 1HP)), By Voltage (Up to 1 kV, 1 kV-6.6 kV, Above 6.6 kV), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, Electrical Appliances, Others), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Agriculture) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/smart-transformer-market-9666





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.