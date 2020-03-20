Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. Reverts Back to Pre-Split Trading Symbol

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCQB: UNIRD), a leading global provider of vinyl-coated fabrics and soft trim technologies serving the automotive, recreational, industrial, contract, hospitality and healthcare markets, announced today that effective 12:01am est. March 23rd, 2020 the company will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol UNIR.



About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (UNIR) is a leading manufacturer of vinyl coated fabrics that are durable, stain resistant, cost-effective alternatives to leather, cloth and other synthetic fabric coverings. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.’s revenue in 2019 was derived 64.9% from the automotive industry and approximately 35.1% from the recreational, industrial, indoor and outdoor furnishings, hospitality and health care markets. Our primary brand names include Naugahyde®, BeautyGard®, Flameblocker™, Spirit Millennium®, Ambla®, Amblon®, Velbex®, Cirroflex®, Plastolene® and Vynide®.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “planned,” “estimated” and “potential” and words of similar import, as well as all references to the future. These forward-looking statements are based on Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.’s current expectations. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the Company are not guarantees of future performance and that a variety of factors could cause the Company´s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company´s forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties which may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company´s business include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainties relating to economic conditions, uncertainties relating to customer plans and commitments, the pricing and availability of equipment, materials and inventories, currency fluctuations, technological developments, performance issues with suppliers, economic growth, delays in testing of new products, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations, the Company’s dependence on key personnel, the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights, the effectiveness of cost-reduction plans, rapid technology changes and the highly competitive environment in which the Company operates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

Public Relations Contact:

Vic Allgeier

TTC Group, Inc

646-290-6400

vic@ttcominc.com



