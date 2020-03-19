COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared milk and soy
- Company Name:
- Lindt & Sprüngli
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) Inc. of Stratham, New Hampshire, is issuing a voluntary recall of one lot of its Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa chocolate bars due to the bars being wrapped in the wrong packaging. The bars are labeled as Excellence 85% Cocoa, but contain Lindt Excellence Dark Caramel Sea Salt bars. Therefore, this product does not contain accurate information about allergens. Consumers who have a food allergy or have any sensitivity to milk or soy should not consume the product as it could result in a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
The recalled Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa Chocolate Bars were distributed nationwide to wholesale and online retailers.
The recalled Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa chocolate bars are labeled with Lot Code L5539, a Best Before date of 11-30-2020, and UPC of 3746601645.
Lindt has received no reports of any illness, allergic reactions or allergen-related complaints for this product to date. The recall was initiated following consumer contacts regarding the wrong product inside the Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa bar.
Consumers who may have purchased this product may contact Lindt USA directly for a voucher for replacement product.
If you have any questions, please contact Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) at LindtUS-ContactUs@lindt.com anytime or at 1-877-695-4638 from 8 AM to 8 PM EST.