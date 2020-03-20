Lightspeed Systems Provides Remote Learning Toolkit to Schools Dealing with Closures Related to Coronavirus

Collection of Free Resources to Help Schools with Remote Filtering, Classroom Management, and Remote Learning

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Systems (“Lightspeed” or “the Company"), a leading ed-tech solutions provider, released today a Remote Learning Toolkit to help schools with extended closures during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Schools around the globe are facing extended closures and are working to quickly implement remote learning programs in order to provide continuity of education to hundreds of millions of students. Lightspeed Systems last week announced free extended evaluations of its market-leading Relay Filter and Relay Classroom solutions to give schools access to essential remote filtering and protection, CIPA compliance, and classroom management that works across any operating system, even on devices at home with students. This week the Company enhances that offering to schools with the Remote Learning Toolkit.

The Remote Learning Toolkit provides a free collection of webinars, videos, documents, a community group to share tactics, and other resources to help schools more easily and safety implement remote learning programs. New resources will be added daily.

"Schools are dealing with so much right now and our focus is on helping them,” shares Amy Bennett, VP Marketing at Lightspeed Systems. “We hope that the free use of our Relay solutions and this new collection of resources will help them as they meet these unprecedented challenges. We’ll continue to support schools with the software, resources, and services they need to safely and effectively implement remote learning."

With Relay Filter, schools are able to send Chrome, Mac, Windows, and iOS devices home with students and keep them filtered and protected. As classes launch virtually, Relay Classroom enables teachers to keep students on task, monitor student activity, and engage students in classroom lessons.

The Remote Learning Toolkit is available here.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com

