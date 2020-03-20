Rosetta Stone Announces Free Language Subscriptions for Students Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In response to school closures affecting more than 800 million children worldwide, Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) today announced that it will give three months of free language learning to all elementary, middle and high school students worldwide. Beginning at 1 p.m. EDT on March 20, parents can visit www.rosettastone.com/freeforstudents to claim a free subscription for a language of their choice.

“Rosetta Stone is here to support parents and students in this unprecedented time of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- with no strings attached and no pressure to purchase in the future. Many of us at Rosetta Stone are parents too and we understand the struggle of simultaneously homeschooling our kids while trying to work from home ourselves -- all day, every day for weeks on end. Language learning exposes children to new cultures and opens their minds to new experiences, and can be a welcome respite for parents looking for something new to do with their children during this time. We want every child to have the opportunity to learn a language while at home, and for parents to take comfort in a free resource that we are happy to make available to students globally,” said Matt Hulett, Rosetta Stone President.

Rosetta Stone for Students offers up to 250 hours of language learning in 24 languages that can be accessed on any mobile device and via the web. The program is designed by professional linguists to help students with long-term retention and correct pronunciation -- without memorization or drills. Features include:

Access across devices and offline. Children can learn from a computer, tablet, or mobile phone. When an Internet connection isn’t available, lessons can be easily downloaded for offline use.

Dynamic Immersion® methodology that ensures learners are immersed in their new language from the start, with reading, writing, listening and speaking exercises that work with the brain's natural language processing ability to promote faster learning. Neither the parent nor the child needs to speak a word of the language when starting the program.

Patented TruAccent® speech recognition technology listens, analyzes, and corrects the learner’s speech throughout the learning process, so they’ll have the confidence to speak in any situation.

Fun lessons that encourage kids to use deductive reasoning so they remember more, stay engaged and make progress quickly.

Adaptive recall feature that guides learners to repeat activities that need improvement.

Enhanced reporting and monitoring tools that help parents keep children on track with printable reports and lesson progress data.

Children need to have at least a beginning reading and writing level in their native language (usually around age 7) in order to use Rosetta Stone for Students. Parents who have several children learning different languages can claim subscriptions for each child by following the instructions provided.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com.

