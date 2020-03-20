DMG Implements a Work from Home Plan for Head Office

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:



● On March 13, 2020 DMG implemented its Work from Home (“WFH”) initiative for office staff

● DMG’s server management software allows the data center to operate 24/7 with the possibility for minimal human resource interaction

● DMG focuses on growth of Canadian operations and starts closure process for US operations

● Danny Yang has resigned as DMG’s Chief Technology Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTC US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a diversified blockchain and technology company, has announced that it has fully implemented its WFH initiative to further protect its office employees and the general public, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. DMG has always allowed its software engineers to work remotely as necessary, and all employees are experienced with the various remote collaboration software tools the Company utilizes daily.

DMG’s proprietary mine management software is fully deployed allowing its technicians to remotely monitor the operations such as hash rates, temperature, power consumption, etc. If repairs are needed, staff at the facility are notified of the issue and what is needed to be done for repairs so they can take the necessary action. The data center is approximately 27,000 square feet and therefore employees have substantial personal space and distancing from one another.

Dan Reitzik, DMG’s CEO commented, “The safety and health of our employees is of paramount importance to the Company. Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Vancouver are growing at alarming rates. DMG has always been set up to easily implement a WFH initiative, and we’re pleased that our employees can be home with their families during this difficult period.

Additionally, as DMG continues concentrating on growing its Canadian operations, DMG has started the process of closing its US operations and, as such, requested Danny Yang's resignation. Danny Yang has supported this request and DMG greatly appreciates Danny Yang’s contributions over the past two years. We wish Danny and his family the best in his future endeavors”.

As well, DMG has ended its agreement with Hybrid Financial for investor relations services.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. is a diversified blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates and develops end-to-end solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG intends to be the global leader in industrial scale crypto mine hosting – Mining as a Service (MaaS), crypto mining, blockchain forensics/analytics, and blockchain platform development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Daniel Reitzik, CEO & Director

