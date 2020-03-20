Crisis Leadership Idea Exchange for Senior B2B Executives Launches

Ed Marsh creates an opportunity for senior leaders to exchange ideas and best practices while providing mutual support.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crisis leadership takes a radically different skill set than routine operational management. Most B2B senior execs have been groomed and selected based on their performance during routine circumstances. Now that conditions have changed so dramatically they must try to adapt to new requirements - often with no background or training. Some will have the ability. Others will not. All will need the empathy, support, advice and insights of peers. To meet that immediate and critical need Ed Marsh today announces that Consilium Global Business Advisors, LLC will launch a weekly, hourly idea exchange.

Participation will be limited to B2B president, GM, owner, and CXO executives currently leading corporations. Meetings will be held online (via Zoom) weekly on Thursdays at 2pm EDT. Interested executives can learn more here http://www.consiliumglobalbusinessadvisors.com/stages-of-business-development-for-b2b-manufacturers/crisis-leaders-are-different and register here http://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwtfuCrqzMpFSOT_upmSaP4tFcM6cYa8A. A single registration will grant access to the series of meetings.

There is no charge for participation and moderation will be tightly controlled. Each participant will agree to maintain confidentiality regarding conversations.

Each meeting will feature a topic selected from participant suggestions, and in most cases, an experienced military combat leader will participate to provide additional insights and context.

"It's fascinating to see the very rapid stratification of leaders that's occurring," says Marsh, a strategy and growth consultant for B2B industrial companies. "Newly minted crisis leaders are developing the skills in real-time, and often don't have a like-minded network of similar peers to turn to. We'll build the venue for idea exchange, and perhaps a Slack community from there."

The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 26th, at 2pm EDT. Interested executives can register at http://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwtfuCrqzMpFSOT_upmSaP4tFcM6cYa8A and once their registration is approved, they'll receive meeting information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.