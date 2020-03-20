Freshpet Kitchens to Continue Operating

/EIN News/ -- SECAUCUS, N.J., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRPT), the leader in fresh, real food for pets, today announced that it will continue producing Freshpet pet food at its Freshpet Kitchens in Bethlehem, P.A under an exemption provided in Governor Wolf’s order to close all non-life sustaining businesses. His order specifically exempts “animal food manufacturing” from the closure order and became effective at 8:00 p.m. yesterday. Freshpet Kitchen operations will continue on a 24 hour schedule to keep up with the surge in demand associated with the COVID-19 health crisis.



Billy Cyr, Freshpet’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Freshpet is committed to playing its part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. We have taken significant measures to protect our team members and the broader community, including increased sanitation and restricting visitors at our Freshpet Kitchens. At the same time, we believe we have an obligation to pet parents to help them feed their pets and will work diligently to meet that need while protecting our team members and their families.”

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business.

Contact:

Katie Turner

646-277-1228

katie.turner@icrinc.com



