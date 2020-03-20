AUXLY ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) (“Auxly” or the “Company”) announces certain changes to its executive team as described below:



As part of a planned transition, Jeff Tung has resigned as the Company’s Chief Operations Officer (“ COO ”) effective immediately; and

”) effective immediately; and Alan Cooke has joined Auxly as Vice President, Domestic and International Supply Chain and Operations.

“Auxly’s management team is committed to the long-term success of the Company and feel more confident than ever in executing on our growth strategy with Alan bringing his extensive experience to our operations team,” said Hugo Alves, CEO. “Jeff’s departure comes after a successful transition of operational oversight to Alan. We are extremely fortunate to have had Jeff as part of the Auxly family from the beginning; he was instrumental in building the Company to where it is today and we wish him all the best as he goes on to pursue his other passions.”

Executive Biography – Alan Cooke

Alan Cooke brings with him an established network of international contacts across such sectors as cannabis, food and beverage, retail, telecommunications and tobacco. Alan has spent over 20 years in senior management roles in supply-chain and operations, with experience at national and international levels working with renowned brands such as Tesco, Kuehne + Nagel, T-Mobile, British American Tobacco and Canada Bread. While at Canopy Growth, he managed over four million square feet of cultivation operations across Canada.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries has secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading product research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

