DemandStar Offers Free Electronic Bidding Services to Governments In Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

DemandStar is rapidly onboarding suppliers in high-demand industries to help governments manage their COVID-19 emergency response

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandStar, the online network connecting local and national suppliers with government procurement officers, announces it will offer electronic bidding services and access to any local or state municipality at no cost so they can quickly reach the suppliers and support they need during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Additionally, businesses who can help respond to the many active emergency response bids are encouraged to join DemandStar. Currently, DemandStar connects over 550 government agencies and more than 100,000 suppliers at local and national levels.



“Suppliers in the DemandStar network cover nearly every product or service, including those in dire need at this time, such as providing masks, gloves and cleaning services. As the country works together during this uncharted time, we are here to help community agencies reach the providers they need online, and fast,” said Ben Vaught, CEO of DemandStar. “We are committed to supporting all government agencies in sourcing qualified suppliers for their COVID-19 emergency response.”

Agencies and businesses can join DemandStar at https://network.demandstar.com/.

ABOUT DEMANDSTAR

DemandStar builds communities by connecting government agencies quickly and efficiently with quality suppliers of all sizes. Founded in 1998, they pioneered the online marketplace concept for bidding on government contracts and now serves as the gateway for B2B partnerships between government agencies and suppliers both locally and nationally throughout the United States. For more information or for government agencies and suppliers interested in joining DemandStar’s network, please visit www.demandstar.com or call (206) 940-0305.

Contact: Jamie Andersen

Phone: (949) 502-6200

Email: Jamie@bastionelevate.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.