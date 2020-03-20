Cegedim: Revenues and profit improved in 2019
Cegedim: Revenues and profit improved in 2019
- 2019 revenues rose 7.7%
- Recurring Operating Income(1) grew 12.2%
- Telemedicine takes off in France
Boulogne-Billancourt, France, March 19, 2020, after the market close
Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, posted consolidated, 2019 revenues of €503.7 million, up 7.7% on a reported basis and 7.0% like for like compared with the same period in 2018. 2019 Recurring Operating Income(1) came to €37.1 million, up 12.2% year on year. The Recurring Operating(1) margin improved from 7.1% a year earlier to 7.4% in 2019.
In like-for-like terms, revenue improved at both operational divisions. The Health insurance, HR and e-services division gained 8.6% and the Healthcare professionals division, 4.2%
The €4.0 million Recurring Operating Income(1) increase reflected the €2.7 million Recurring Operating Income(1) increase at the Healthcare professionals division and the €2.0 million increase at the Health insurance, HR and e-services division, partly offset a €0.7 million decrease at the Corporate and others division.
Income statement summary
|2019
|2018
|Chg.
|€m
|%
|€m
|%
|%
|Revenues
|503.7
|100.0%
|467.7
|100.0%
|+7.7%
|EBITDA(1)
|101.2
|20.1%
|76.8
|16.4%
|+31.9%
|Depreciation & amortization
|(64.2)
|(12.7)%
|(43.7)
|(9.3)%
|+46.7%
|Recurring operating income(1)
|37.1
|7.4%
|33.1
|7.1%
|+12.2%
|Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1)
|(21.0)
|(4.2)%
|(18.6)
|(4.0)%
|+12.7%
|Operating income
|16.1
|3.2%
|14.4
|3.1%
|+11.6%
|Cost of net financial debt
|(8.6)
|(1.7)%
|(6.0)
|(1.3)%
|+43.7%
|Tax expenses
|(4.8)
|(1.0)%
|(3.9)
|(0.8)%
|+22.8%
|Consolidated net profit from continuing activities
|2.7
|0.5%
|4.5
|1.0%
|(40.0)%
|Net earnings from activities sold
|-
|-
|1.3
|0.3%
|n.m.
|Profit attributable to the owners of the parent
|2.7
|0.5%
|5.8
|1.2%
|(53.3)%
|Recurring EPS
|0.6
|-
|0.7
|-
|(17.4)%
|EPS
|0.2
|-
|0.4
|-
|(53.0)%
(1) See Annex 3 – Alternative performance indicators.
The initial application of IFRS 16 did not have a material impact on operating income, recurring operating income, or net profit.
Consolidated revenue increased by €36.1 million, or 7.7%, to €503.7 million in 2019, compared to €467.7 million for 2018. Excluding a favorable currency translation effect of 0.1% and a 0.6% boost from acquisitions, revenue rose 7.0%.
Recurring operating income(1) increased by €4.0 million, or 12.2%, to €37.1 million in 2019, compared with €33.1 million in 2018. The 2019 figure represented 7.4% of revenue, compared with 7.1% in 2018.
Depreciation and amortization expenses increased by €20.4 million, or 46.7%, to €64.2 million in 2019, compared with €43.7 million in 2018. Restated for the negative €15.8 million impact of the initial application of IFRS 16, the increase amounted to €4.7 million, or 10.7%. The increase was also attributable to the €3.8 million increase in the amortization of capitalized R&D expenses over the period, which amounted to €32.5 million in 2019 compared with €28.6 million in 2018.
EBITDA(1) increased by €24.5 million, or 31.9%, to €101.2 million in 2019, compared with €76.8 million in 2018. EBITDA represented 20.1% of consolidated revenue in 2019, compared with 16.4% in 2018. Restated for the positive €15.9 million impact of the initial application of IFRS 16, the increase amounted to €8.6 million, or 11.2%. EBITDA represented 16.9% of consolidated revenue in 2019, compared with 16.4% in 2018.
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1) amounted to a charge of €21.0 million in 2019 compared with a charge of €18.6 million in 2018. This level of Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1) is mainly attributable to the sale of nearly all of the business activities of Pulse Systems Inc., which resulted in a €2.5 million impairment of acquisition goodwill and a €16.1 million impairment of capitalized R&D. Furthermore, the Group's reorganization in the wake of its business model transformation gave rise to an exceptional charge of €4.1 million in 2019, compared with €5.7 million in 2018.
Cost of net financial debt increased by €2.6 million, or 43.7%, to €8.6 million in 2019, compared with €6.0 million in 2018. The increase reflects the impact of refinancing transactions carried out in H2 2018, which increased the applicable interest rate in exchange for an extension of the maturity date, and the €1.4 million impact of the initial application of IFRS 16.
Tax increased by €0.9 million, or 22.8%, to a charge of €4.8 million in 2019 compared with a charge of €3.9 million in 2018. This change was principally the result of an increase in taxes at the Group level, a positive adjustment in deferred tax assets, and the €0.4 million impact of the initial application of IFRS 16.
As a result, consolidated net profit came to €2.7 million in 2019 compared with €5.8 million in 2018. Recurring net profit per share came to a profit of €0.6 in 2019 compared to a profit of €0.7 in 2018. Earnings per share were a profit of €0.2 in 2019 compared with a profit of €0.4 a year earlier.
Analysis of business trends by division
·Key figures by division
|Reported
|Revenues
|Recurring Operating Income(1)
|In € million
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Health insurance, HR and e-services
|340.5
|307.7
|34.5
|32.5
|Healthcare professionals
|159.8
|156.2
|5.3
|2.5
|Corporate and others
|3.4
|3.8
|(2.7)
|(2.0)
|Cegedim
|503.7
|467.7
|37.1
|33.1
·Health insurance, HR and e-services
The division’s full-year 2019 reported revenues rose 10.7% to €340.5 million. Currencies had virtually no impact. Acquisitions had a favorable impact of 2.0%. Like-for-like revenues rose 8.6% over the period. Over the full year 2019, acquisitions made a positive contribution of 2.0%, or €6.2 million, mainly from Ximantix, BSV, NetEDI and Cosytec. This division represented 67.6% of consolidated 2019 revenues compared with 65.8% a year earlier.
Recurring Operating Income(1) increased by €2.0 million, or 6.3%, to €34.5 million over 2019, compared with €32.5 million in 2018. The 2019 figure represented 10.1% of revenue, compared with 10.6% in 2018.
This increase was attributable to the insurance division, driven by international activities, BPO, and third-party payment processing; Cegedim-Media (conventional and digital communication solutions for pharmacies); and Cegedim Health Data (data and analytics for the healthcare market).
·Healthcare professionals
The division’s reported revenues rose 2.3% in the full year 2019 to €159.8 million. Currency translation had a positive impact of 0.4%. Acquisitions and disposals had a negative impact of 2.3%. Like-for-like revenues rose 4.2% over the period. Over the full year 2019, the 2.3% negative impact from acquisitions and disposals, or €3.6 million, was mainly due to the sale of virtually all the business activities of Pulse Systems Inc. in the United States in August 2019. This division represented 31.7% of consolidated FY 2019 revenues compared with 33.4% a year earlier.
Recurring Operating Income(1) increased by €2.7 million to €5.3 million over 2019, compared with €2.5 million in 2018. The 2019 figure represented 3.3% of revenue, compared with 1.6% in 2018.
This increase was chiefly the result of the computerization of allied health professionals and doctors in France, the computerization of doctors in Spain, and the positive impact of selling nearly all of the business activities of Pulse Systems Inc. in August 2019. The performance was partly offset by the start-up of the Maiia business (appointment scheduling and teleconsultation).
On March 19, 2020, Docavenue and RDVmédicaux merged and were given the new name Maiia. This change coincides with the launch of a new services platform dedicated to online appointment scheduling and teleconsultation. Maiia handled 12,000 teleconsultations in February, a 40% increase, and another 15,000 since the start of March (figure at March 16, 2020).
·Corporate and others
The division’s revenues fell 10.2% as reported and like for like in the full year 2019, to €3.4 million.
Recurring Operating Income(1) decreased by €0.7 million, or 36.9%, to a €2.7 million loss over 2019, compared with a €2.0 million loss in 2018.
Balance sheet structure
The consolidated total balance sheet amounted to €808.6 million at December 31, 2019, a €160.5 million or 24.8% increase over December 31, 2018. This increase included €65.9 million related to the application of IFRS 16 as of January 1, 2019, with right-of-use assets relating to leases with fixed lease payments recognized as assets in the balance sheet, offset against lease liabilities, which were recognized as liabilities in the balance sheet. The increase also reflects the €32.2 million negative change in trade receivables for the health insurance BPO business.
Goodwill amounted to €192.7 million at December 31, 2019, compared with €173.0 million at December 31, 2018. This €19.7 million increase, or 11.4%, is mainly attributable to the €23.8 million impact of acquiring BSV, RDV médicaux, and Cosytec in France; Ximantix in Germany; and NetEDI in the UK. This growth was partly offset by a €2.7 million depreciation charge related to selling nearly all of the business activities of Pulse Systems Inc. Acquisition goodwill represented nearly 23.8% of the total balance sheet at December 31, 2019, compared with 26.7% at December 31, 2018.
Cash and equivalents decreased by €52.0 million compared with December 31, 2018, to €29.1 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease was chiefly attributable to:
- €32.2 million related to client advances in the health insurance BPO business, part of which was classified as “other current receivables” to reflect the specific terms of a large contract.
- €39.0 million related to the cancellation in 2019 of the non-recourse factoring agreement.
Equity increased by €2.3 million, or 1.2%, to €201.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared with €199.0 million at December 31, 2018.
Total net financial liabilities(1) amounted to €246.5 million, up €138.6 million compared with 12 months ago. It is worth noting that, restated for the cancellation of the non-recourse factoring agreement and for the classification of the client advances in the health insurance BPO business as “receivables”, the net debt excluding the impact of the application of IFRS 16 is almost at the same level as a year ago despite €25 million of acquisition.
Cash flow after cost of net financial debt and taxes came to €82.5 million at December 31, 2019, compared with €52.9 million at December 31, 2018.
Highlights
Apart from the items cited below, to the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no events or changes during the period that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.
·Acquisition of XimantiX in Germany
On January 21, 2019, Cegedim acquired German company XimantiX. Building on its presence in the digitalization markets in Belgium, France, the UK, and Morocco, Cegedim now has a solid base for this activity in Germany, Europe’s leading economy. By acquiring a German leader positioned on the midmarket segment, Cegedim e-business will be able to develop its offer for SMEs. XimantiX customers will gain access to a wider range of services, thanks to Cegedim’s international scope.
XimantiX’s 2018 revenues came to €2.2 million, and it earned a profit. It began contributing to the Group’s consolidation scope in January 2019.
·Acquisition of BSV in France
On January 31, 2019, Cegedim acquired BSV Electronic Publishing, the leading provider of invoice digitization solutions to French municipalities and widely respected for its successful Electronic Document Management System (EDMS). BSV’s ZeDOC software suite includes electronic document management—a dynamic data capture tool that sets it apart from a conventional EDMS based on document indexing—Optical Character Recognition (OCR), and Automatic Document Recognition (ADR).
BSV Electronic Publishing generated revenue of €1.2 million in 2018. It began contributing to the Group’s consolidation scope in February 2019.
·Acquisition of RDV Médicaux in France
On February 20, 2019, Cegedim acquired French company RDV Médicaux, an online appointment scheduling site whose close collaboration with hotlines gives it a unique positioning. This deal clearly reaffirms Docavenue’s ambition to help healthcare professionals focus on patient care by offering innovative services that are 100% designed to improve the French healthcare system.
RDV Médicaux’s 2018 revenues came to €0.6 million. It began contributing to the Group’s consolidation scope in March 2019.
·Acquisition of Cosytec in France
In July 2019 Cegedim acquired French company Cosytec, which was founded in 1990 and sells HR and equipment planning software that uses constraint programming technology. Cosytec’s offerings will augment Cegedim SRH’s product range.
The company’s client base is made up of SMEs and large corporations in the media, transportation, and services sectors.
Cosytec generated revenues of €1.3 million in 2018 and earned a profit. It began contributing to the Group’s consolidation scope in August 2019.
·Business activities of Pulse Inc sold
In August 2019, Cegedim sold virtually all the business activities of its wholly owned subsidiary, Pulse Systems Inc., to CareTracker Inc., an affiliate of N. Harris. Under the terms of the sale, Pulse’s software solutions and services, RCM services, all customer contracts, a portion of supplier contracts, and much of its personnel were transferred to the buyer.
The divestment resulted in asset impairment of €16.3 million. Pulse contributed €11.3 million to the Group’s consolidated 2018 revenues and €5.6 million to 2019 revenues. In 2019, Pulse’s contribution to group EBITDA was insignificant and its contribution to operating income was negative €18.2 million. Pulse Systems Inc. will be wound up in the coming months.
·Acquisition of NetEDI
In August 2019, Cegedim acquired UK company NetEDI, a major provider of e-procurement (using the PEPPOL EDI system) and e-invoicing for the UK National Health System. Building on the BSV and Ximantix acquisitions, the addition of NetEDI strengthens Cegedim e-business’ ability to work with its clients internationally.
NetEDI generated revenues of €2.8 million in 2018 and earned a profit. It began contributing to the Group’s consolidation scope in August 2019.
·Tax
On February 21, 2018, Cegedim S.A. received official notice that the French tax authorities planned to perform an audit of its financial statements for the period from January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2016. The Group received the statement of tax adjustment on April 16, 2019. Cegedim replied on June 14, 2019, and based on its reply, the tax authorities rescinded the first proposal and made a second proposal on September 9, 2019. After reviewing Cegedim’s response, the authorities notified the Group in a letter dated February 25, 2020, that it would make no changes to the adjustment. After consultation with its lawyers and based on ample precedent, the Group still believes that the adjustment is unwarranted and has appealed the decision to a higher administrative authority. The maximum tax liability Cegedim faces as a result of the current audit is €9 million. Cegedim believes that there is little risk with respect to this amount or to the amount of deferred tax assets recorded on its balance sheet.
·Euris litigation
Cegedim, jointly with IQVIA (formerly IMS Health), is being sued by Euris for unfair competition. Cegedim asked the court to dismiss the case against the Group. On December 17, 2018, the Paris Commercial Court granted Cegedim’s request. IQVIA has appealed that decision. Euris is claiming €150 million in damages. After consulting its external legal counsel, the Group has decided not to set aside any provisions.
·Tessi lawsuit
On September 17, 2019, the Paris Court of Appeals overturned the Commercial Court’s ruling and reduced Cegedim’s penalty for financial damages resulting from the breach of a contract of sale to €2.9 million from €4.6 million. Tessi repaid Cegedim the sum of €1.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019.
·Director appointed to Cegedim SA’s board
At the annual general meeting on August 30, 2019, shareholders appointed Ms. Catherine Abiven to a six-year term as a director. Her term will expire following the AGM held to approve the financial statements for the year 2024.
Significant post-closing transactions and events
Apart from the items cited below, to the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no post-closing events or changes that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.
·Development of the COVID-19 epidemic
Faced with the spread of the coronavirus and the COVID-19 epidemic—and its impact on the European economy—the Group has activated its business continuity plans and is closely following the situation’s impact on its business activities. However, at this stage it is still too early to fully assess the impact on Cegedim’s business operations and financial results, so it is impossible to issue specific guidance on the Group’s 2020 outlook.
Outlook
Faced with the spread of the coronavirus and the COVID-19 epidemic it is impossible to issue specific guidance on the Group’s 2020 outlook. The Group is not issuing any earnings estimates or forecasts.
·Potential impact of Brexit
In 2019, the UK accounted for 10.0% of consolidated Group revenues and 8.0% of consolidated Group Recurring Operating Income(1). Cegedim deals in local currency in the UK, as it does in every country where it is present. Thus, Brexit is unlikely to have a material impact on Group Recurring Operating margin.
With regard to healthcare policy, the Group has not identified any major European programs at work in the UK, and no contracts with entities in the UK contain clauses dealing with Brexit.
Additional information
The Audit Committee met on March 18, 2020. The Board of Directors, chaired by Jean-Claude Labrune, approved the consolidated financial statements for 2019 at its meeting on March 19, 2020. The audit of the financial statements has been completed. The audit report will be issued once the requisite procedures for the filing of the Universal Registration Document are completed. The 2019 Universal Registration Document will be available in a few days’ time on our website and on Cegedim IR, the Group’s financial communications app.
Cegedim Group earnings take into account the initial application of IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019. The main impacts are presented in Annex 2.
Annex 1: Financial statements as of December 31, 2019
·Assets as December 31, 2019
|In thousands of euros
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Goodwill on acquisition
|192,740
|173,024
|Development costs
|21,960
|13,103
|Other intangible fixed assets
|135,579
|143,606
|Intangible fixed assets
|157,540
|156,709
|Property
|544
|544
|Buildings
|2,960
|3,554
|Other tangible fixed assets
|30,960
|29,306
|Right-of-use assets
|64,537
|-
|Fixed assets in progress & Advances and deposits on tangible fixed assets
|163
|11
|Tangible fixed assets
|99,164
|33,416
|Equity investments
|1,214
|1,214
|Loans
|14,017
|13,425
|Other long-term investments
|4,546
|6,318
|Long-term investments – excluding equity shares in equity method companies
|19,777
|20,957
|Equity shares in equity method companies
|15,080
|10,486
|Deferred tax asset
|31,750
|28,196
|Accounts receivable: long-term portion
|-
|87
|Other receivables: long-term portion
|-
|-
|Long-term financial instruments
|387
|562
|Prepaid expenses: long-term portion
|390
|530
|Non-current assets
|516,828
|423,966
|Services in progress
|-
|-
|Goods
|4,434
|2,670
|Advances and deposits received on orders
|208
|268
|Accounts receivables: short-term portion
|143,986
|97,278
|Other receivables: short-term portion
|101,684
|33,318
|Short-term financial instruments
|1
|-
|Cash equivalents
|0
|152
|Cash
|29,059
|80,939
|Prepaid expenses: short-term portion
|12,414
|9,516
|Current assets
|291,785
|224,142
|Asset of activities held for sale
|-
|-
|Total Assets
|808,613
|648,108
The Group applied IFRS 16 for the first time on January 1, 2019, under the modified retrospective approach, which does not require restatement of the comparative figures for 2018.
As of December 31, 2019, the cash position is negatively impacted by €32.2 million, as client advances in the health insurance BPO business (outsourced management of health benefit payments) was classified as “other current receivables” to reflect the specific terms of a large contract.
The Group also used a non-recourse factoring agreement, of which €39.0 million was drawn as December 31, 2018. As of December 31,2019, the entire non-recourse factoring agreement was cancelled.
·Liabilities and shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2019
|In thousands of euros
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Share capital
|13,337
|13,337
|Group reserves
|186,526
|185,287
|Group exchange gains/losses
|(1,480)
|(5,613)
|Group earnings
|2,697
|5,771
|Shareholders’ equity, Group share
|201,080
|198,781
|Minority interests
|167
|175
|Shareholders’ equity
|201,247
|198,957
|Long-term financial liabilities
|195,694
|185,845
|Non-current lease liabilities
|52,413
|-
|Long-term financial instruments
|627
|961
|Deferred tax liabilities
|8,009
|6,605
|Retirement commitments
|32,250
|23,607
|Non-current provisions
|1,855
|2,781
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|15
|Non-current liabilities
|290,847
|219,814
|Short-term financial liabilities
|13,961
|3,211
|Current lease liabilities
|13,507
|-
|Short-term financial instruments
|2
|1
|Accounts payable and related accounts
|50,644
|41,774
|Tax and social liabilities
|91,593
|89,074
|Provisions
|5,513
|2,945
|Other current liabilities
|141,299
|92,332
|Current liabilities
|316,519
|229,337
|Liabilities of activities held for sale
|-
|-
|Total Liabilities
|808,613
|648,108
The Group applied IFRS 16 for the first time on January 1, 2019, under the modified retrospective approach, which does not require restatement of the comparative figures for 2018.
·Income statement as of December 31, 2019
|In thousands of euros
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Revenue
|503,745
|467,688
|Purchased used
|(28,406)
|(29,316)
|External expenses
|(115,344)
|(122,563)
|Taxes
|(7,319)
|(8,243)
|Payroll costs
|(249,736)
|(229,878)
|Impairment on account receivables and other receivables and on contract assets
|(800)
|(1,358)
|Allocations to and reversals of provisions
|(2,674)
|673
|Change in inventories of products in progress and finished products
|(79)
|-
|Other operating income and expenses
|(576)
|(2,358)
|Income of equity-accounted affiliates
|2,437
|2,128
|EBITDA(1)
|101,248
|76,772
|Depreciation expenses other than right-of-use assets
|(48,399)
|(43,716)
|Depreciation expenses of right-of-use assets
|(15,753)
|-
|Recurring Operating income before special items(1)
|37,096
|33,056
|Depreciation of goodwill
|(2,800)
|-
|Non-recurring income and expenses(1)
|(18,204)
|(18,640)
|Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1)
|(21,004
|(18,640)
|Operating income
|16,092
|14,416
|Income from cash and cash equivalents
|93
|1,154
|Gross cost of financial debt
|(8,805)
|(7,041)
|Other financial income and expenses
|140
|(77)
|Cost of net financial debt
|(8,572)
|(5,964)
|Income taxes
|(5,824)
|(4,632)
|Deferred taxes
|1,003
|707
|Total taxes
|(4,821)
|(3,925)
|Share of profit (loss) for the period of equity method companies
|(8)
|(46)
|Profit (loss) for the period from continuing activities
|2,691
|4,481
|Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued activities
|-
|1,345
|Consolidated profit (loss) for the period
|2,691
|5,826
|Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
|2,697
|5,771
|Income from of equity-accounted affiliates
|(6)
|56
|Average number of shares excluding treasury stock
|13,856,173
|13,919,741
|Current earnings per share (in euros)
|0.6
|0.7
|Earnings per share (in euros)
|0.2
|0.4
|Dilutive instruments
|None
|None
|Earning for recurring operation per share (in euros)
|0.2
|0.4
(1) See Annex 3 – Alternative performance indicators.
The Group applied IFRS 16 for the first time on January 1, 2019, under the modified retrospective approach, which does not require restatement of the comparative figures for 2018.
·Consolidated cash flow statement as of December 31, 2019
|In thousands of euros
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Consolidated profit (loss) for the period
|2,691
|5,826
|Share of earnings from equity method companies
|(2,429)
|(2,082)
|Depreciation and provisions
|53,681
|50,808
|Capital gains or losses on disposals
|28,570
|(1,694)
|Cash flow after cost of net financial debt and taxes
|82,513
|52,858
|Cost of net financial debt
|8,572
|6,019
|Tax expenses
|4,821
|3,212
|Operating cash flow before cost of net financial debt and taxes
|95,906
|62,089
|Tax paid
|(2,190)
|(2,943)
|Change in working capital requirements for operations: requirement
|(64,455)
|-
|Change in working capital requirements for operations: surplus
|-
|64,436
|Cash flow generated from operating activities after tax paid and change in working capital requirements (a)
|29,260
|123,582
|Of which net cash flows from operating activities of held for sale
|-
|(5,145)
|Acquisitions of intangible assets
|(50,665
|(47,907)
|Acquisitions of tangible assets
|(11,704
|(10,976)
|Acquisitions of long-term investments
|-
|(3,929)
|Disposals of tangible and intangible assets
|8,321
|104
|Disposals of long-term investments
|261
|-
|Change in loans made and cash advances
|894
|(1,214)
|Impact of changes in consolidation scope(1)
|(25,378)
|64,553
|Dividends received
|1,883
|2,704
|Net cash flows generated by investment operations (b)
|(76,389)
|3,335
|Of which net cash flows connected to investment operations of activities held for sale
|-
|13,892
|Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company
|-
|-
|Dividends paid to the equity-accounted affiliates
|(1)
|(57)
|Loans issued
|-
|-
|Loans repaid
|20,000
|135,000
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(913)
|(202,125)
|Interest paid on loans
|(16,307)
|-
|Other financial income received
|(5,237)
|(2,360)
|Other financial expenses paid
|897
|4,816
|Net cash flows generated by financing operations (c)
|(3,593)
|(4,175)
|Of which net cash flows related to financing operations of activities held for sale
|(5,154)
|(68,899)
|Change in cash before impact of change in foreign currency exchange rates
(a+b+c)
|-
|(13,073)
|Impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates
|(52,282)
|58,017
|Change in cash
|253
|72
|Opening cash
|(52,029)
|58,089
|Closing cash
|81,088
|22,998
The Group applied IFRS 16 for the first time on January 1, 2019, under the modified retrospective approach, which does not require restatement of the comparative figures for 2018.
On December 31, 2019 the cash position is negatively impacted by €32.2 million, as client advances in the health insurance BPO business (outsourced management of health benefit payments) were classified as “other current receivables” to reflect the specific terms of a large contract.
The Group also used a non-recourse factoring agreement of which €39.0 million was drawn as December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the entire non-recourse factoring agreement was cancelled.
(1) The Impact of changes in consolidation scope corresponds to the takeover of subsidiaries net of the cash and cash equivalents acquired.
Annex 2: First-time application of IFRS 16 – Leases
First-time application of IFRS 16 – Leases
Cegedim has applied IFRS 16 Leases for the first time in its condensed consolidated financial statements for 2019. Applying this new standard—which supersedes IAS 17 Leases—had a material impact on Cegedim’s consolidated financial statements given the importance of leases to the Group’s activities.
The Group elected to use the “modified retrospective” approach for its transition to IFRS 16, under which entities are not authorized to restate prior-period comparative financial information. Consequently, the 2019 income statement is presented differently than the Group’s prior-period income statements.
In order to help users of the Group’s financial statements to understand the impact of its transition to IFRS 16, and to help provide meaningful comparisons between the financial data for 2019 and 2018 presented below, the Group has chosen to present two types of data in this activity report, for which reconciliations have been performed:
- IAS 17-adjusted financial data for 2019: the data for 2019 has been adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 on that period in order to provide meaningful comparisons with the 2018 data, to which IAS 17 has been applied.
- IAS 17-adjusted non-IFRS financial indicators for 2019: key indicators such as recurring operating income, EBITDA and free cash flow from operations have been presented on an adjusted basis as if IAS 17 had been applied instead of IFRS 16.
Definitions of these non-IFRS financial indicators are presented in the Annexes 3.
Impact of IFRS 16 for 2019
IAS 17-adjusted financial data for 2019
Balance sheet
|In € million
|
12/30/2019
IFRS 16
Reported
|
12/30/2019
IAS 17
Restated
|
12/30/2018
IAS 17
Reported
|
Change
IAS 17
%
|Assets
|Right-of-use assets
|64.5
|0.0
|0.0
|n.m.
|Other non-current assets
|452.3
|451.9
|424.0
|+6.6%
|Non-current assets
|516.8
|451.9
|424.0
|+6.6%
|Current assets
|291.8
|291.8
|224.1
|+30.2%
|Total assets
|808.6
|743.7
|648.1
|+14.8%
|Liabilities
|Long-term financial debt
|52.4
|0.0
|0.0
|n.m.
|Other non-current liabilities
|238.4
|238.4
|219.8
|+8.5%
|Total non-current liabilities
|290.8
|238.4
|219.8
|+8.5%
|Short-term financial debt
|13.5
|0.0
|0.0
|n.m.
|Other current liabilities
|303.0
|303.0
|229.3
|+32.1%
|Total current liabilities
|316.5
|303.1
|229.3
|+32.2%
|Total liabilities
|607.4
|541.5
|449.2
|+20.6%
|Shareholders’ equity
|201.2
|202.2
|199.0
|+1.6%
|Total liabilities and
shareholders’ equity
|808.6
|743.7
|648.1
|+14.8%
Impact of IFRS 16 for 2019
Consolidated Income statements
|In € million
|
12/31/2019
IFRS 16
Reported
|
12/31/2019
IAS 17
Restated
|
12/31/2018
IAS 17
Reported
|
Change
IAS 17
%
|Revenue
|503.7
|503.7
|467.7
|+7.7%
|Purchases used
|(28.4)
|(28.4)
|(29.3)
|(3.1)%
|External expenses
|(115.3)
|(131.2)
|(122.6)
|+7.0%
|Payroll costs
|(249.7)
|(249.7)
|(229.9)
|+8.6%
|Other operating income and charges
|(9.0)
|(9.0)
|(9.2)
|(1.3)%
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|(64.2)
|(48.4)
|(43.7)
|+10.7%
|Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1)
|(21.0)
|(21.0)
|(18.6)
|12.7%
|Operating income
|16.1
|16.0
|14.4
|+10.8%
|as % of revenue
|3.2%
|3.2%
|3.1%
|+11bps
|Cost of net financial debts
|(8.6)
|(7.1)
|(6.0)
|+19.8%
|Total taxes
|(4.8)
|(5.2)
|(3.9)
|+32.1%
|Consolidated profit (loss)
|2.7
|3.6
|5.8
|(37.7)%
|Group share
|2.7
|3.6
|5.8
|(37.0)%
IAS 17-adjusted non-IFRS financial indicators for 2019
|In € million
|
12/31/2019
IFRS 16
|
12/31/2019
IAS 17
|
12/31/2018
Reported
|
Change
%
|Recurring operating income
|37.1
|37.0
|33.1
|+11.9%
|as % of revenue
|7.4%
|7.3%
|7.1%
|+27 bp
|EBITDA
|101.2
|85.4
|76.8
|+11.2%
|as % of revenue
|20.1%
|16.9%
|16.4%
|+53 bp
The impact of applying IFRS 16 to operating income, recurring operating income, and net profit is not significant.
Annex 3: Alternative performance indicators
To monitor and analyze the financial performance of the Group and its activities, Group management uses alternative performance indicators. These financial indicators are not defined by IFRS norms. This note presents a reconciliation of these indicators and the aggregates from the consolidated financial statements under IFRS.
Reported and like-for-like revenue
Definition
The Group’s reported revenue corresponds to its actual revenue. The Group also uses like-for-like data. The following adjustments are made:
- neutralize the portion of revenue corresponding to entities divested in 2018;
- include the portion of revenue corresponding to entities acquired in 2019;
- recalculate 2018 revenue at 2019 exchange rates.
These adjustments give rise to comparative data at constant scope and exchange rates, which serve to measure organic growth.
Reported and like-for-like revenue
Reconciliation table
|In € thousands
|D1
|D2
|D3
|Group
|2018 Revenue (a)
|307,684
|156,184
|3,820
|467,688
|Impact of disposals
|0
|(3,971)
|0
|(3,971)
|2018 revenue before impact of disposals
|307,684
|152,213
|3,820
|463,717
|Currency impact
|20
|670
|0
|690
|2018 revenue at 2019 exchange rate (b)
|307,704
|152,883
|3,820
|464,407
|2019 revenue before impact of acquisitions (c)
|334,304
|159,423
|3,430
|497,156
|Revenue from acquisitions
|6,224
|365
|0
|6,589
|2019 Revenue
|340,527
|159,788
|3,430
|503,745
|Like-for-like growth ([c-b]/a)
|+8.6%
|+4.2%
|(10.2)%
|+7.0%
D1: “Health insurance, HR and e-services” Division;
D2: “Healthcare professionals” Division;
D3: “Corporate and others” Division.
Recurring operating income
Definition
The Group’s operating income includes all revenues and expenses directly related to Group activities, whether these revenues and expenses are recurring or arise from non-recurring decisions or transactions.
“Other non-recurring operating income and expenses” consists of unusual items, notably as concerns the nature or frequency, that could distort the assessment of Group entities’ financial performance. Other non-recurring operating income and expenses may include impairment of tangible assets, goodwill, and other intangible assets, gains or losses on disposals of non-current assets, restructuring costs, and costs relating to workforce adaptation measures.
Consequently, Cegedim monitors its operating performance using “Recurring operating income”, defined as the difference between total operating income and other non-recurring operating income and expenses.
Recurring operating income is an intermediate line item intended to facilitate the understanding of the Group’s operating performance and as a way to estimate recurring performance. This indicator is presented in a manner that is consistent and stable over the long term in order to ensure the continuity and relevance of financial information.
EBITDA
Definition
The Group uses EBITDA to monitor its operating performance. This financial indicator corresponds to recurring operating income plus depreciation and amortization expenses.
Recurring operating income (REBIT) and EBITDA
Reconciliation table
|In € million
|2019
|2018
|Operating income (a)
|16,092
|14,416
|Non-recurring operating income and expenses (b)
|18,504
|18,640
|Amortization of goodwill (c)
|2,500
|-
|Other non-recurring operating income and expenses (d=b+c))
|21,004
|18,640
|Recurring operating income (REBIT) (e=a-d)
|37,096
|33,056
|Depreciation and amortization expenses (f)
|64,152
|43,716
|EBITDA (j=e-f)
|101,248
|76,772
Effective tax rate on recurring income
The effective tax rate on recurring income corresponds to the effective tax rate excluding tax effects relating to “Other non-recurring operating income and expenses”.
Free cash flow from operations
Definition
The Group also uses an intermediate line item, Free cash flow from operations, to monitor its financial performance. This financial indicator measures net operating cash flow less net operating investments (defined as acquisitions and disposals of tangible and intangible assets).
Free cash flow from operations
Reconciliation table
|In € million
|2019
|2018
|Cash flow generated from operating activities after tax paid and change in working capital requirements
|29,260
|123,582
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(50,665)
|(47,907)
|Acquisition of tangible assets
|(11,704)
|(10,976)
|Disposal of tangible and intangible assets
|8,321
|+104
|Free cash flow from operations
|(24,788)
|+64,803
Net financial debt
Definition
Net financial debt comprises gross borrowings, including accrued interest and debt restatement at amortized cost less cash and cash equivalents.
Net financial debt
Reconciliation table
|In € million
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Long-term financial liabilities
|248,107
|185,845
|Short-term financial liabilities
|27,468
|3,211
|Total financial liabilities
|275,575
|189,056
|Cash and cash equivalents
|29,059
|81,091
|Net financial debt excluding IFRS 16 debt
|246,516
|107,965
|Non-current IFRS 16 debt
|52,413
|-
|Current IFRS 16 debt
|13,507
|-
|Net financial debt
|180,596
|107,965
|
BPO (Business Process Outsourcing): BPO is the contracting of non-core business activities and functions to a third-party provider. Cegedim provides BPO services for human resources, Revenue Cycle Management in the US and management services for insurance companies, provident institutions and mutual insurers.
Business model transformation: Cegedim decided in fall 2015 to switch all of its offerings over to SaaS format, to develop a complete BPO offering, and to materially increase its R&D efforts. This is reflected in the Group’s revamped business model. The change has altered the Group's revenue recognition and negatively affected short-term profitability.
Corporate and others: This division encompasses the activities the Group performs as the parent company of a listed entity, as well as the support it provides to the three operating divisions.
EPS: Earnings Per Share is a specific financial indicator defined by the Group as the net profit (loss) for the period divided by the weighted average of the number of shares in circulation.
|
External growth: External growth covers acquisitions during the current fiscal year, as well as those which have had a partial impact on the previous fiscal year, net of sales of entities and/or assets.
Free cash flow: Free cash flow is cash generated, net of the cash part of the following items: (i) changes in working capital requirements, (ii) transactions on equity (changes in capital, dividends paid and received), (iii) capital expenditure net of transfers, (iv) net financial interest paid and (v) taxes paid.
Internal growth: Internal growth covers growth resulting from the development of an existing contract, particularly due to an increase in rates and/or the volumes distributed or processed, new contracts, acquisitions of assets allocated to a contract or a specific project.
Life-for-like data (L-f-l): At constant scope and exchange rates.
Net cash: Net cash is defined as cash and cash equivalent minus overdraft.
Operating expenses: Operating expenses is defined as purchases used, external expenses and payroll costs.
Glossary
|
