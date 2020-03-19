Valero Energy Corporation Announces $1.8 million Commitment to Communities in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced that the Valero Energy Foundation has committed $1.8 million to support organizations on the front-lines helping people most in need primarily in cities where the company operates. In addition, Valero is also providing gas cards to the selected charitable organizations to provide access to essential fuels and products for their operations.



“The health and the safety of our employees, our families, and our communities are critically important,” said Joe Gorder, Valero Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are blessed to be able to continue supporting our community partners as we all work together to overcome this extraordinary situation.”

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 14 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.73 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero also is a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.valero.com for more information

About Valero Energy Foundation

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, and the Valero Energy Foundation are committed to improving the quality of life in communities where Valero has major operations. For a sixth consecutive time, Valero was named to The Civic 50 list by Points of Light as one of America’s most community-minded companies – the top energy company on the list. Annually, Valero, its employees and the foundation collectively generate more than $64 million in charitable support through direct/in-kind donations, fundraising and volunteerism. The foundation provides funding to a variety of nonprofit agencies for programs and services supporting education, basic human needs, health care and civic projects. Through the overwhelming support of sponsors, the foundation’s signature programs, the Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children, generated more than $15 million in net proceeds in 2019 for charities across the United States.

