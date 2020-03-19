FRO - Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) announces the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The annual report can be downloaded from the Company’s website www.frontline.bm or from the link below. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing us at:

PO Box HM 1593, Par-la-Ville Place

Hamilton HM 08

Bermuda

or send an e-mail to ir@frontmgt.no

March 19, 2020

Frontline Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Robert Hvide Macleod: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 84

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 76

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment



