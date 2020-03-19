CVU LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed By Firm – CVU

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) between May 15, 2018 and February 14, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 24, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for CPI Aerostructures investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CPI Aerostructures’ financial statements included in the Company’s Forms 10-Q for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018 and 2019 incorrectly applied generally accepted accounting principles and thus revenue, net income, retained earnings, and contract assets were overstated; (2) as a result, the financial statements included in the Form 10-Qs for 2018 and 2019 and the annual report on Form 10-K for 2018 could no longer be relied upon and required restatement; (3) CPI Aerostructures lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting and effective disclosure controls and procedures as of the period during each reporting period of 2018; (4) CPI Aerostructures lacked effective disclosure controls and procedures during the third quarter of 2019; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 24, 2020.

