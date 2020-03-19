Data from MAVERICK-HCM Study of Mavacamten in Non-Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Selected for Virtual Late-Breaker Presentation at the American College of Cardiology’s 69th Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology

Virtual Analyst and Investor Event to Review Data Planned for 4:30 p.m. EDT on March 30

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK) today announced that the company will be presenting data from its Phase 2 MAVERICK-HCM clinical trial during a late-breaker session at the upcoming American College of Cardiology’s 69th Annual Scientific Session together with the World Congress of Cardiology ( ACC.20/WCC Virtual *). Data from the Phase 2 dose-ranging clinical trial will inform patient identification, dosing and potential endpoints for future studies in non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and targeted patient populations with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).



Monday, March 30, 2020

Session: 412 – Featured Clinical Research III

10:30 a.m – 10:40 a.m CDT

ORAL PRESENTATION: Mavacamten Improves Biomarkers Of Myocardial Wall Stress And Injury In Patients With Symptomatic Non-Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (nHCM): Results From The Phase 2 MAVERICK-HCM Study (412-16)

Lead author: Carolyn Ho, M.D., Medical Director of the Cardiovascular Genetics Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Investor and Analyst Conference Call and Live Webcast

MyoKardia plans to issue a press release in conjunction with the start of the virtual late-breaker session at 9:30 a.m. CDT on Monday, March 30. Company management will also host a virtual event for investors and analysts to review the data from MAVERICK-HCM and development plans for mavacamten in a targeted group of patients with diastolic disease. The live webcast event will begin at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT on Monday, March 30 and include remarks by Dr. Anjali Owens, Medical Director, Center for Inherited Cardiac Disease at the University of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Michael Zile, Professor of Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina.

To access the call, please dial (844) 494-0193 (U.S.) or (508) 637-5584 (international), and reference the conference ID 2982709. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Investor section of MyoKardia’s website at http://investors.myokardia.com. A replay of the webcast, and accompanying slides, will be available on the MyoKardia website for 90 days following the call.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. The company is pioneering a precision medicine approach to its discovery and development efforts by 1) understanding the biomechanical underpinnings of disease, 2) targeting the proteins that modulate a given condition, 3) identifying patient populations with shared disease characteristics and 4) applying learnings from research and clinical studies to inform and guide pipeline growth and advancement. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on small molecule therapeutics aimed at the proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction to address diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly MYK-461); danicamtiv (formerly MYK-491) and MYK-224.

MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

* On Monday, March 9, 2020, the American College of Cardiology announced that this year’s meeting in Chicago will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19.

Contacts

Michelle Corral

Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

MyoKardia, Inc.

650-351-4690

ir@myokardia.com

Hannah Deresiewicz (investors)

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Julie Normant (media)

W2O

628-213-3754

jnormart@w2ogroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.