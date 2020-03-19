Jones Soda Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call for Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: JSDA), a leader in the craft soda industry, known for its unique branding and authentic connection to its consumers, is rescheduling its earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, to Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.



The rescheduling provides Jones additional time to complete the final stages of its year-end audit and is not a result of any material impacts to the Company’s financial position. Jones is still well within its deadline to file its 10-K with the SEC for the full year ended December 31, 2019.

Updated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-458-4121

International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2093

Conference ID: 9660225

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.jonessoda.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 31, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 9660225

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

JSDA@gatewayir.com



