Domo Announces Support for Amazon SageMaker Autopilot

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domopalooza LIVE and On-Demand – Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today new capabilities in the Domo Business Cloud, including automatic machine learning (AutoML), recommended actions, and drag-and-drop predictive model deployment through support for Amazon SageMaker Autopilot. Amazon SageMaker Autopilot is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) solution that automatically trains and tunes ML models based on data provided by a customer. Companies can now use their data in Domo as input into Amazon SageMaker Autopilot and automatically create the highest performing model and deploy a prediction pipeline that adapts to new, incoming data. The combination of Domo and Amazon SageMaker Autopilot helps make ML accessible to more employees and propels ML-driven insights for business.



Customers depend on the Domo Business Cloud to access their data from a wide variety of sources and make it usable in record time. With the right data readily available, they are now looking to machine learning (ML) to help make the predictions needed to automate and speed up critical business processes and workflows. However, much of the challenge in ML is the technical skill and depth needed to build, train, and deploy the right predictive models.

Domo leverages Amazon SageMaker Autopilot to make it easy to automatically train and tune ML models needed to predict outcomes while giving customers full control and visibility into their models. The integration allows customers to produce the best ML model more quickly through automated processes. Additionally, the models can be easily used for inference on any newly updated data through Domo’s Magic ETL pipeline.

“We are excited to bring the power of machine learning to the Domo Business Cloud through Amazon SageMaker Autopilot,” said Catherine Wong, Chief Product Officer and EVP of Engineering at Domo. “With rich data readily available in Domo, our customers can start using ML faster on a variety of use cases, from inventory forecasting to customer renewals, or determining future event viewership. This in-product integration is available to all Domo users, delivering tremendous value for an intelligent, connected business.”

“Amazon SageMaker Autopilot automatically creates the best machine learning model based on your data so you can skip the tedious and iterative process of manual training and tuning. As a result, machine learning can be put into the hands of more customers,” said Bratin Saha, Vice President, Machine Learning and Engines, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “By working with Domo, our shared customers can get an end-to-end solution that applies the best ML models to the data in Domo’s powerful and scalable business cloud.”

Bruce Harris, director of IT and Enterprise Business Operations at Asure Software commented, “As a human capital management software company, Asure uses Domo to track sales and conversion efforts. With access to Amazon SageMaker Autopilot in Domo, we’re excited to help drive business forward by training, building and operationalizing machine learning models easily and quickly.”

