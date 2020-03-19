Extraction Oil & Gas Launches Inaugural Environmental Social Governance Report

Extraction’s first ESG report highlights how the company creates value for its stakeholders while operating responsibly and sustainably

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (Extraction) (NASDAQ: XOG) announces the publication of its inaugural Environmental Social Governance Report. The report, titled “ Above & Beyond ,” chronicles Extraction’s commitment to sustainability initiatives and leading the industry in environmental, social and corporate governance responsibility.



“Embarking on our first sustainability report is a particular point of pride for Extraction,” said Matt Owens, President and CEO. “From day one, we have committed to redefining ‘industry standard’ and setting a new high bar for safe and efficient operations throughout Colorado. ‘Above & Beyond’ shows how we turn that commitment into a reality and how we are uniquely positioned within the industry to deliver sustainable returns to both investors and the communities where we operate.”

An interactive version of the report is available for download at: extractionog.com/commitment/

Highlights of the report include:

A relentless focus on safety, including more than 2 million+ employee hours worked without a single recordable safety incident.





Innovations on new facilities that capture 99.9 percent of emissions, protecting the air we all breathe.





From inception of the company through April 2020, Extraction will have paid more than $270 million in local and state taxes.





More than 65 community partnerships, including the Colorado Preparedness & Response Network, which has trained more than 1,000 firefighters along the Front Range in emergency response preparedness.





For the second year in a row, Extraction was awarded Gold Leader status in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Environmental Leadership Program for its commitment to reducing environmental impacts.





A Platinum rating from IES Trustwell for Extraction’s advanced facility designs – the highest score ever awarded to any upstream operator in the onshore U.S.





Recognition for three years in a row as one of the Best Places to Work by The Denver Post.

The report can be viewed on the Sustainability page of Extraction’s new website at www.extractionog.com .

Denver-based Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an independent energy exploration and development company focused on exploring, developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, primarily in the Wattenberg Field in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. For further information, please visit extractionog.com. The company’s common shares are listed for trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol “XOG.”

Media Contact: Brian Cain, info@extractionog.com , 720-557-8300

Investor Contact: Louis Baltimore, ir@extractionog.com , 720-974-7773



