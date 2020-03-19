Jeff Neithercutt Featured in Entrepreneurial Interview

Jeff Neithercutt was recently featured in an interview for Thrive Global about pushing through life’s challenges and maintaining a positive attitude

DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Neithercutt was recently featured in an interview on Thrive Global . The interview highlighted his success in entrepreneurship and how he overcame difficult challenges to get to where he is today.Jeff Neithercutt has over 25 years of information technology experience. He is the co-founder of Blockchain of Evidence, a tech start-up that uses blockchain to transfer evidence from a crime scene to the court.According to Jeff, he has always held more than one job in his life to make ends meet and he has always been passionate about information technology. In 2018, his wife Becky came up with the idea of using blockchain to give integrity to the chain of evidence in law enforcement. Thus, Blockchain of Evidence was born.Neither Jeff nor Becky had any experience in the tech world as a start-up. They overcame this challenge by enrolling in the Sacramento Entrepreneurial Academy and won “Best in Showcase.”In his interview, Jeff Neithercutt said that that biggest life lesson he has learned is that hard work doesn’t always pay off the way you would expect. He noted that you will fail more times than you succeed, but that isn’t necessarily bad thing.“In the start-up world, ‘fail fast, fail often’ is frequently touted as the agile key to success,” said Jeff Neithercutt.“As a project management framework, agility has its place, and can actually help a business to try and find its way among the varied paths toward success.”For more information, please visit https://www.jeffneithercutt.com About Jeff NeithercuttWith over 25 years of information technology experience, Jeff Neithercutt has a proven ability to manage multiple projects. He holds an Associates Degree in Administration of Justice as well as a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration. In 2013, he received his Masters Degree in Cyber Security and Information Assurance with a specialization in Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing. He is the co-founder of Blockchain of Evidence, which will allow police officers and evidence technicians to more accurately automate the recording of tedious details of everyday evidence collection. Jeff Neithercutt also currently works as a senior cyber security consultant with a consulting firm. He also holds several industry certifications including Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst + (CySA+.) He is a published author and speaks regularly at industry conferences.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.