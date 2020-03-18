Site Status

March 18, 2020

DOE and SRS officials are taking the Coronavirus and its impacts very seriously. The safety and wellbeing of our employees remains our highest priority and we have continuity plans in place to guide us in responding to this type of situation. In accordance with those plans, here are some of the actions we have taken:

Activated the SRS Infectious Disease Response Team and implemented a command structure that includes 24-hour staffing and situation monitoring as well as daily leadership calls to ensure all issues are being appropriately addressed. Followed the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and shared specific guidance with our employees on the importance of respecting social distancing, proper handwashing and personal hygiene. Initiated remote screening for all returning international travelers and a robust policy to avoid non-essential travel has been put in place. Canceled tours and visits to SRS through the end of April. Limited in-person meetings to less than 10 employees, larger meetings are being conducted via telephone. Instituted extra cleaning of our facilities and put contracts in place to handle more extensive sanitizing should it be needed.

The Savannah River Site is fully operational. Currently, SRS has no cases of COVID-19. We are following the screening protocols in accordance with SCDHEC, CDC and Departmental guidance. Some employees are teleworking, and we are expanding this capability to the extent possible, but the important missions of SRS must continue and for much of our work, telework is simply not a viable option.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation and do our part to help protect you and our employees.