Philadelphia Premier Personal Injury Firm Adds Partner

Personal injury lawyer Jason R. Weiss was recently installed as HGSKs newest partner and Weiss will continue serving people injured in any type of accident.

Jason has had tremendous results for his clients and our firm. Making him a partner was an easy call. His insight will be invaluable to our team of personal injury attorneys.” — Jim Haggerty, Founding Member

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- +++



Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, P.C. is proud to have Jason R. Weiss on our team of personal injury lawyers in Philadelphia. Since 2009, he has been filing personal injury claims on behalf of injured victims throughout the state. He has handled civil cases related to premises liability, car accidents, and other kinds of personal injury matters throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Weiss is highly skilled at protecting the rights of clients during all the stages of a case, including trials, arbitration, and negotiation. He takes into account the “big picture” before creating a personalized strategy for a case. Attorney Jason R. Weiss leaves no detail overlooked in order to provide comprehensive legal representation.

Jason’s motivating force is knowing that the outcome he achieves will potentially change the life of an injured individual for the better.

While he studied law at Pennsylvania State University’s Dickinson School of Law, Attorney Jason R. Weiss interned at the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.

Weis co-chaired the Student Bar Association’s Information Technology Committee and was editor of the International Law Review.

He is licensed to practice in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and State of New Jersey, as well as Federal Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and District of New Jersey.

Attorney Jason R. Weiss regularly sits as an Arbitrator for the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas, presents various Continuing Legal Education courses and has been recognized as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers from 2016 to 2018.

Jason is the Editor of the Writs, a publication released by the Bucks County Bar Association.

If you are facing a personal injury matter, you can discuss your concerns with Attorney Jason R. Weiss during an initial consultation. As his client, you can expect to receive step-by-step guidance until your case is finalized in the most effective manner possible.



EDUCATION

Pennsylvania State University, Dickinson School of Law, J.D. – 2008

University of Phoenix, M.S. Computer Information Systems – 2005

Pennsylvania State University, B.S. Information Sciences and Technology – 2003



AFFILIATIONS

Bucks County Bar Association: https://bucksbar.org/

Editor, The Writs: https://bucksbar.org/attorney-resources/the-writs/

Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association: https://www.philatla.org/

Pennsylvania Association for Justice: https://www.pajustice.org/page/AboutPAJustice

American Association for Justice: https://www.justice.org/



+



+



+



+



+



Disclaimer: This content is considered advertising and does not constitute any client-attorney privilege and does not offer any advice or opinion on any legal matter. This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, social media marketing, advertising, and content marketing firm located in Wynnewood, PA, and Philadelphia, PA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.