MPs postpone plenary over Covid-19

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 19 - The sixth Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly (AN), initially scheduled for Wednesday in Luanda was postponed "sine-die", due to the preventive measures of the Covid-19 pandemic.,

The information was provided by Parliament's spokesman, Raul Lima, at the end of the conference of the leaders of the Parliamentary groups, who decided to postpone the meeting on a date to be announced in due course.

He informed that the specialised work commissions will continue to work normally. "This meeting was only postponed, taking into account the measures that are being taken in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic," he explained.

