Avadim Health Expands its Sales Channel by partnering with School Health

Avadim’s Hospital Brand, Theraworx Protect, made available for children, faculty and staff in school systems nationwide

/EIN News/ -- ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadim Health, Inc. (“Avadim”), a healthcare and wellness company, today reports that it is expanding into the Education Channel with initial sales over 200 schools with Theraworx Protect for T-Zone cleansing (eyes, nose mouth) with the industry leader, School Health.



Avadim and School Health is well positioned to continue its expansion well beyond the initial locations and expects to realize many additional placements throughout 2020. The Company’s continues to receive positive responses from school administrators and believes its unique product offering and national distribution footprint will ensure its expansion throughout the United States’ targeting nearly 14,000 public school districts, which represent over 98,000 schools.

Steve Woody, CEO of Avadim Health said, "We are in the very early stages of penetrating this massive underserved market opportunity and are very well positioned to address the gaps in coverage (T-Zone) for students, faculty and staff. Theraworx Protect Products have been relied upon in hospitals for over 10 years. Now this same topical technology will be available for our children at their schools.”

“This is a difficult time in healthcare,” said Rob Rogers, President of School Health Corporation. “We have experienced an unprecedented demand for sanitizing and hygiene products. Adding Theraworx Protect to our product line gives us a tested and proven hospital-grade resource for the school-based healthcare professionals we serve. We believe this is a perfect fit for both students and staff.”

The CDC states the primary point of viral entry is the nose, mouth and eyes through respiratory droplets of those infected with the virus and may also be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. The CDC also states that frequent facial cleansing can prevent conditions and diseases and washing parts of the face is frequently warranted.

Dr. Joseph Renzulli, Chief Medical Officer of Avadim Health said, “Frequent cleansing of the T-Zone as the CDC is recommending is necessary. Hand hygiene, while critically, important may not be enough. Most antiseptic drugs are not safe for the eyes and having a hygiene option like Theraworx Protect that is safe for mucosa can play an important role. Having supportive data from academic teaching centers is the foundation of our science and we are doing all we can to meet the needs of our customers.”

About School Health

Since its founding in 1957, School Health has been dedicated to helping school-based health professionals in keeping their students healthy both physically and mentally. School Health is a national, full-service provider of health supplies and services. The company serves health professionals in educational settings from pre-school to college; collaborating with customers and advocating for the health of those entrusted in their care. School Health’s comprehensive offering includes health supplies, sports medicine equipment, early childhood products, and special needs aids. School Health goes beyond merely supplying products by also providing product support, training, advisory services and exceptional customer care.

About Avadim Health, Inc.:

Avadim Health is a high-growth, healthcare and wellness company that sells topical products to improve immune health, neuromuscular health and skin barrier health. Using its proprietary platform, called the Bionome Engineered Platform, Avadim has developed products that target the institutional care and self-care markets. The Company believe there is significant unmet global demand for nonprescription options, such as its products, as an alternative to drugs that are more expensive or potentially addictive and can have long-term detrimental implications for health and society. Avadim’s mission, “Discovering New Ways to Care,” represents its strong belief that, by harnessing the innate power of the skin’s ecosystem, it can improve the health of individuals with products that address current societal challenges, including access to care, affordability, drug resistance and addiction. Avadim uses an evidence-based approach to develop, test and market its products. This clinical evidence contributed to the successful registration of several of its products for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, and enables the sales teams to serve customers across the full continuum of care, from institutional care to self-care, including in hospitals, long-term care facilities, closed provider pharmacies, physician offices and retail pharmacies.

