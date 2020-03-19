VirBELA Joins Forces with Event Farm to Offer Virtual Events

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirBELA and Event Farm today announced a customizable virtual world for online event experiences that revolutionizes the way people host and attend events. Through this partnership, VirBELA, an immersive technology platform for business, events and education, and Event Farm, an event engagement platform, are working together to develop a platform that will allow any group to easily and affordably create, manage and host events.



As pioneers in virtual and live events, together VirBELA and Event Farm can seamlessly facilitate events without defined walls. The platform provides companies business continuity to address current environmental needs, and event attendees still will have all the benefits of a live meeting, but without travel or physical contact.

“The majority of our clients are large corporations and universities who now are looking to host events without the fear of travel or large group settings,” said VirBELA Founder and President Alex Howland. “Our virtual world is a conduit to help communities emerge, grow and flourish in a way that typically requires travel for face-to-face collaboration. We create an experience that when people leave, they leave thinking about the people they met, the friendships they deepened, what they learned and the fun they had.”

There is an acute need for virtual meetings. This year more than $1 billion has already been lost in the events industry to cancellations. The new offering from VirBELA and Event Farm will benefit event hosts and attendees, providing unprecedented cost savings, while not compromising the ability to network.

“This is a whole new way of producing events and thinking about virtual solutions,” said Event Farm Founder Ryan Costello. “This partnership is not just offering webinars or online video conference calls, we are immersing attendees in a virtual world completely customized for a particular experience. It is by far the closest thing I’ve seen to replicating events in the real world. It is vitally important to us and our clients that we maintain the overall event experience and, most importantly, the ability for humans to network and meet each other in authentic ways and this does that. Attendees are leaving these worlds inspired, educated, and connected.”

VirBELA powers the virtual event spaces to host trade shows and other large gatherings of professionals and consumers globally while Event Farm provides a customizable experience from registration, event check-in to attendee mobile apps and in-event engagement solutions.

“Our technology is capable of supporting online conferences of any size and format. Think of VirBELA as the all-in-one virtual venue: convention center, stadium, hotel ballroom, break-out rooms. All that’s needed is the event technology overlay, design experience and audiences that are ready to be engaged in compelling ways, which is where Event Farm comes in and knocks it out of the park,” said Howland.

Discover an entirely new way to host events. To inquire about event planning and pricing, and to tour a live virtual venue, visit https://www.eventfarm.com/virbela .

About VirBELA and eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) houses VirBELA and eXp Realty.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com .

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 28,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com .

About Event Farm

Event Farm is an experiential marketing platform: invitations, guest registration, and digital activations designed specifically to promote brands and engage targeted audiences at events. For more information, visit the company’s website at eventfarm.com .

