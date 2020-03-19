Financial Leadership & Stability During Global Uncertainty

Toronto Centre introduces virtual speaker series to provide insight and assurance in a time of global crisis

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Centre is committed to supporting financial sector regulators and supervisors during this time of global and financial uncertainty. Through the launch of our TC Webcast Series on Pandemic & Financial Stability, Toronto Centre led the discussion to provide direction and guidance for supervisors and regulators when working towards reestablishing financial stability in their jurisdiction.



In our TC Webcast Series, our panel of esteemed experts focused on providing experience-based lessons from the global financial crisis of 2008-09 that are applicable and transferrable in mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19. Supervisors and regulators serve a vital role in promoting and establishing financial stability worldwide and Toronto Centre is committed to taking a leadership role in providing support and guidance in this time of global uncertainty.

Today’s TC Webcast speakers included:

David Nabarro, a Special Envoy of WHO Director General on COVID-19 and Co-director of the Imperial College of Global Health Innovation;

Carl Hiralal, Chair, Insurance and Pensions Advisory Board and Program Leader, Toronto Centre;

Babak Abbaszadeh, President and Chief Executive Office of Toronto Centre, as moderator.

“A key take away is that first, we must listen to public health officials; second, we need to have robust business continuity plans in place; finally, we must bring unprecedented resilience to these times of uncertainty, as we apply the difficult lessons we’re learning every day.” Babak Abbaszadeh, CEO and President, Toronto Centre.

The next installment of the Pandemics and Financial Stability Web Series will be held virtually on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 am EST. Register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kCtrX5lsQkOkvuv8hG0ueA

LEARN MORE

www.torontocentre.org

Established in 1998, Toronto Centre for Global Leadership in Financial Supervision (Toronto Centre) is an independent not-for-profit organization that promotes financial stability and access to financial services globally. Our mission is to provide high quality capacity building programs for financial supervisors and regulators, primarily in emerging markets and developing countries. We believe that for countries to thrive, their financial systems must be stable and inclusive. Our mission supports sustainable growth and job creation and helps to reduce poverty by helping to build these economic foundations. In turn, stable, sustainable economic growth is a vital enabler of infrastructure investments, strengthening international trade and reducing poverty as confirmed by the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, Financing for Development. Our mission is aligned with Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy. Since our inception, we have trained more than 12,000 supervisors and regulators from over 190 jurisdictions. Toronto Centre is supported by Global Affairs Canada, the International Monetary Fund, Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), Comic Relief, Jersey Overseas Aid, and other valuable international partners.

For more information, please contact:

Diana Bird

Communications and Special Projects Coordinator

647-993-3809

dbird@torontocentre.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.