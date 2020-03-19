Grokker Releases Free COVID-19 Preparedness Program

Expert Video Content Can be Easily Shared by Employers, Educators, Government Agencies and Non-Profit Organizations

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVID-19 has made the need for reliable, easily accessible information to help employers, government officials and community organizations keep workers, residents and members informed more important than ever. Based on the published recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the wellbeing experts at Grokker have produced a complimentary COVID-19 Coronavirus Preparedness program. Consisting of three videos that cover topics such as symptoms and precautions, preventing the spread of COVID-19, as well as managing stress and wellbeing.



Grokker has been a trusted source in advancing the pursuit of physical, emotional and personal wellbeing since its inception eight years ago. Grokker’s individual and employer wellbeing solutions feature 130+ experts and more than 4,000 on-demand wellbeing video programs. The company’s free COVID-19 Preparedness Program is designed to help people cope better and address the anxiety they may be experiencing during the global health crisis.

Grokker CEO Lorna Borenstein shared, “Consistent with our mission, Grokker has moved quickly to provide free access to our individual and employer solutions. In response to those offerings, we heard from a number of local government officials who want to make sure their citizens are getting dependable info on containment and basic health practices, as well as managing stress. We’ve also heard from employers, community centers, colleges and non-profits that want help alleviating some of the anxiety we’re all feeling. Our COVID-19 Preparedness Program is free and can be easily accessed and shared with anyone, whether they have a Grokker account or not.”

While many local governments have activation programs in place whereby citizens can receive updates via text, phone or email communications, as COVID-19 continues to proliferate, officials are challenged to provide actionable content that can help residents and their families manage their wellbeing during this period of uncertainty. Similarly, organizations such as community centers and local non-profit groups that previously provided regular touchpoints are seeking ways to remain in contact with members.

The COVID-19 Coronavirus Preparedness program can be accessed online by visiting https://grokker.com/mind/reduce-stress-and-anxiety/program/covid-19-coronavirus-preparedness/5e6b2ed28aac2b02f650e24b . Through April 30, 2020, Grokker is also providing free access to individuals as well as employers and organizations. For individuals, visit https://grokker.com/individuals to register. Employers and other organizations can sign up at https://www.grokker.com/covid-19 .

About Grokker

Grokker is the award-winning video wellbeing solution that meets employees wherever they are with personalized programs customized for their interests, abilities, and goals. Integrating all five dimensions of wellbeing — fitness, mental health, sleep, nutrition, and financial wellness — Grokker helps employees feel and perform their best. Available anytime, anywhere, on any device, Grokker makes it easy and fun for employees around the world to increase their health and happiness with consumer-grade HD video content delivered by credentialed experts and supported by an active user community.

Trusted by industry leaders, including Pinterest, eBay and Aetna, Grokker’s modern, affordable solution builds happier, healthier and more productive workforces. Learn more at www.grokker.com.

