Timberline Knolls Takes Proactive Measures to Combat Coronavirus

Efforts emphasize facility’s commitment to protect residents, staff and visitors

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberline Knolls, a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls in Lemont, Ill., is closely monitoring developments associated with COVID-19, and is taking all the necessary steps to ensure the continued well-being of our residents, staff and visitors. Our efforts continue on a daily basis to create a healthy and safe environment for all.

“The health and well-being of our residents and employees, as well as continuing essential clinical treatment for women and adolescent girls struggling with eating disorders, addiction, trauma and other co-occurring disorders, is most important to us,” said Diane Carugati, CEO of Timberline Knolls. “We understand the potential risk the coronavirus poses to communities throughout the nation, and we will continue to act with all due diligence to protect our residents and staff.”

Timberline Knolls’ efforts are guided by the information that is being disseminated by reputable and authoritative sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as local and state government officials. As part of the Acadia Healthcare network, Timberline Knolls is also benefiting from continued guidance and recommendations from various departments and leadership staff.

At Timberline Knolls, our efforts thus far have included steps such as the following:

Employees and residents are having their temperature taken. Each employee, prior to their shift, day or night, will have their temperature taken and our residents will have theirs taken every morning. Temperatures will be recorded daily.

We have suspended all visitation to our residential and partial hospitalization (PHP) facilities. Our residents will be given additional phone time to connect with loved ones.

Social distancing is being practiced and we have introduced smaller groups for therapy. In addition, social distancing is occurring in our large dining halls during all meals.

Assessing all resources and practices to ensure that our current infection control plan has the required elements.

Employees are continuously educated on cleaning procedures after leaving areas, handwashing, refraining from coming to work if they feel sick, and understanding the signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Educating our current residents and encouraging them to frequently wash their hands as per CDC mandates and informing them of the proper methods of sneezing and coughing to avoid the spread of any infection.

Increasing our candidate screening process by assessing for any symptoms during the screening, obtaining recent travel history, and informing candidates of possible delays in admission if they display any signs and symptoms of COVID-19. We are also asking candidates if they are aware if they have been exposed to the virus.

Any candidate positive for COVID-19 will need 14 days of isolation and will not be able to admit to our facility until fully cleared by a medical doctor. Quarantine procedures are in place if this occurs.

Increasing awareness with reminders and reviews of our infection control and prevention practices and procedures with all staff members, and monitoring for compliance.

Communicating with our local health department as well as the WHO and CDC to receive all relevant updates and guidance.

Posting additional informational signs such as hand-washing reminders to increase compliance among staff and patients.

Timberline Knolls continues to review all updates from our local health authorities as well as from the WHO and CDC. We will also continue to assess our infection control and prevention procedures to ensure that they are effective and consistent with the best practices as established by these organizations.

For more information, visit www.timberlineknolls.com or call 1.877.257.9611.

About Timberline Knolls:

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls, ages 12 and older, with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago, residents receive excellent clinical care from a highly trained professional staff on a picturesque 43-acre wooded campus.

MaryAnne Morrow Timberline Knolls 602-359-6989 maryanne.morrow@timberlineknolls.com



